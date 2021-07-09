OGDENSBURG — Kim A. Scharff Snyder, parent of recent Ogdensburg Free Academy graduate, was inspired to create a scholarship in her son’s name after the June 26th graduation ceremony.
Snyder created the Grant Henry Snyder Perseverance Award following her son’s graduation ceremony when he did not receive any scholarship while others walked up before the crowd at the Golden Dome to receive theirs.
“Grant Henry Synder is my son. He graduated this year,” said Snyder. “He has high functioning autism and he didn’t get any scholarships at all. He asked why he didn’t get anything and it broke my heart. But then I thought, why didn’t he get anything? So I was inspired to make something for kids like him. They deserve something too.” The Grant Henry Snyder Perseverance Award will award $100 to every graduating senior from the OFA Life Skills class.
“The scholarship will go to every graduating senior from the OFA Life Skills class, which is their special education class,” said Snyder. “Every one of them that graduates will get an award.”
The award will be presented at the OFA graduation ceremony starting in 2022.
“I don’t have a goal, I would like to see it last as long as it can,” said Snyder. “Even if we got $5,000 in the fund eventually, that would last a very, very long time. I’d be really surprised and happy with that dollar amount. I plan to contribute as long as I can and as necessary as I need to, to ensure every kid gets an award.”
Recipients must meet the following criteria: will be graduating from the Life Skills Class at OFA, whether attending graduation or not; exhibits potential and is a productive member of the school community; persevered in the face of hardship to succeed; and overcame obstacles to reach a goal.
“I want them each to have $100,” said Snyder. “Those kids have just as much achievement and pride as the rest of them, and this can kind of validate them, and their families.”
Donations towards the scholarship can be made at the OFA business office.
“The Grant Henry Snyder Perseverance Award is presented to honor the achievements of students like Grant Henry Snyder that have overcome, what would seem to be, overwhelming obstacles and showed perseverance to become a graduating senior who exemplifies the qualities that Grant Henry Snyder exposed: friendliness, compassion, hard work and the ability to show perseverance over obstacles toward a goal,” said Snyder in a prepared statement.
