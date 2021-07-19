PHOENIX — Nineteen graduating John C. Birdlebough High School seniors recently earned scholarships celebrating academic achievement, character and citizenship.
The annual Dollars for Scholars scholarship night provides much-needed financial aid to students and families. The scholarships are funded by community members, local agencies, nonprofits, and the DFS chapter which has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarship funds since its inception in 1985.
This year, nearly 75 scholarships and awards were distributed to students who met the criteria for each award. DFS Chapter President Wendy Dunnigan lauded the recipients for their efforts and thanked the community members and donors who help fund the scholarships.
Award-winners included Shay Altman, Nicholas Bartlett, Emma Clark, Brielle DeRoberts, Francesca Goodell, Noah Gordon, Cierra Harvey, Mattison Hess, Amanda Justian, Nathan Kosakowski, Alivia Lamphere, Jock Li, Owen Lytle, Holt Reed, Keaton Renfrew, Connor Roberts, Lily Roberts, Liam Sweeney and Thomas Uhl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.