HANNIBAL - As Hannibal High School seniors look toward the future, some recently received a financial boost thanks to funds awarded during a scholarship night in the auditorium.
Nearly four dozen scholarships and awards were presented to students as part of the ceremony, which honored them for academic achievements and for demonstrating character, courage and commitment.
“Tonight, you will be recognized for the hard work and discipline that will ultimately lead to lifelong success,” High School Principal Stephen Dunn said to the recipients. “You deserve this; congratulations.”
The following students were recognized during the ceremony: Austin Calkins, Shawn Clark, Marc Fellows, Mason Garbus, Serena Mashaw, Lucas Mason, Avery Michaud, Phillip Nosko, Tyler Cardinali, Emma Deloff, Alyssa Horn, Calista Keefe, Thomas Kenyon, Jacob Pierce, Michael Ryan, Jack Smith, Riley Trumble, Emma Wood, Trisha Fiumara, Magen Darling, Cailynn Fellows, Ian Arnold, Zachary Utter, Zoey Pullen, Joshua Gilbert, Julia Shortslef and Aidan Majeski.
The awards were sponsored by Dollars for Scholars, community members, faculty, universities and local agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.