MASSENA — Petitions can be submitted for anyone who is interested in running for a local board of education seat this year. Petitions are due by April 19, and elections will be held on May 18 along with the school budget votes.
St. Lawrence County
Canton — Three seats currently held by Victor Rycroft, Robert Devins and Andrew Moses for three-year terms from July 1 to June 30, 2024 will be on this year’s ballot. There will also be a two-year term to replace Patrick Hanss from May 19 to June 30, 2023, and a one-year term to replace Eileen Raymond from May 19 to June 30, 2022.
The candidate with the highest number of votes will hold the longest terms. Former board member Michele Meyers was appointed to fill in for Ms. Raymond through May 19, and the district is accepting letters of interest for a short-term board member to fill in for Mr. Hanss until the election.
Clifton-Fine — Terms for Jeremy Thompson, Walter Todd and John Perrault will be on this year’s ballot. Each seat is for a three-year term running from July 1 to June 30, 2024.
Colton-Pierrepont — One seat currently held by Scott Baxter will be on the ballot for a four-year term.
Edwards-Knox — Three seats with five-year terms will be on this year’s ballot. They are currently held by Penny Allen, Jennifer White and Michael White.
Gouverneur — Seats currently held by Laurie Roberts, Nickolas Ormasen and Laura Spicer will be on this year’s ballot. The seats are for three-year terms and are at large, with the new term running from July 1 to June 30, 2024.
Hammond — Seats currently held by Jennifer Gardner and Viviana Wilmot will be on this year’s ballot. Ms. Gardner’s seat is for a five-year term. Ms. Wilmot was appointed last fall and her term is for one year to complete a two-year term.
Hermon-DeKalb — One seat currently held by Anne Williams will be on this year’s ballot, for a five-year term.
Heuvelton — One seat currently held by Todd Mashaw will be on this year’s ballot, for a five-year term.
Lisbon — One seat currently held by John McBath will be on this year’s ballot. The term is for four years.
Madrid-Waddington — Two seats with five-year terms, currently held by Gerald Molnar and Richard Hobkirk, will be on this year’s ballot.
Massena — Two seats currently held by Patrick Bronchetti and Kristy Baker will be on this year’s ballot. Both seats are for five-year terms.
Morristown — Seats currently held by Jeffrey LaJoy, Tammy Ritchie and David Young, all for three-year terms running from July 1 to June 30, 2024, will be on this year’s ballot.
Norwood-Norfolk — Seats currently held by Stephen Markum, James Dillon and Robert Barlow, all for three-year terms, will be on this year’s ballot.
Ogdensburg — Two seats for five-year terms, currently held by Lawrence Mitchell and Dr. Laurie Zweifel, will be on this year’s ballot.
Parishville-Hopkinton — A seat currently held by Timothy Zellweger will be on this year’s ballot, for a five-year term.
Potsdam — Seats with five-year terms, currently held by James Hubbard, Joshua Fiske and Diane Pickering, will be on the ballot this year.
St. Lawrence — A seat currently held by Katina Meacham will be on this year’s ballot. The seat is a five-year term.
Jefferson County
Alexandria — Two seats currently held by Andrea Adsit and Stephen Dreizler will be on this year’s ballot, with three-year terms running from July 1 to June 30, 2024.
Belleville Henderson — A seat currently held by David Bartlett will be on this year’s ballot. It’s for a five-year term that runs from July 1 to June 30, 2026.
Carthage — Two seats with three-year terms will be on this year’s ballot. The seats are currently held by Anne Rohr and Garry Schwartz.
General Brown — Three seats with three-year terms will be on this year’s ballot. The seats are currently held by Daniel Dupee II, Jamie Lee and Kelly Milkowich.
Indian River — A seat currently held by Tina Bartlett-Bearup, with a five-year term running from July 1 to June 30, 2026, will be on this year’s ballot.
LaFargeville — One seat for a five-year term will be on this year’s ballot.
Lyme — One seat with a five-year term, currently held by Ray McIntosh, will be on the ballot this year.
South Jefferson — Two seats currently held by Kelly Davis and James Juczak will be on this year’s ballot. One term is for five years starting on July 1 and ending on June 30, 2026. The second term is for two years, one month and 11 days starting on May 19 and ending on June 30, 2023, to succeed Mr. Juczak, who was appointed to fill a vacancy left by Todd Dack.
Watertown — Seats currently held by Michael R. Struchen, Beth A. Linderman and Nancy C. Henry, all for three-year terms, will be on this year’s ballot.
Lewis County
Beaver River — Terms for Todd Lighthall and Shannon Reed end on June 30 and are on the ballot for five-year terms.
Copenhagen — Two seats currently held by Lynn A. Murray and Robert F. Stackel, each for five-year terms, will be on the ballot.
South Lewis — Seats currently held by Jessica Carpenter and Michael Lisk will be on this year’s ballot. Each seat is for a five-year term.
