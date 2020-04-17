OSWEGO COUNTY - Coronavirus has put its bite on one of May’s most common events – school budget and school board votes.
Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued an order that school budget and school board elections won’t be held until after June 1 due to the coronavirus. Voting always is held the third Tuesday in May, which would have been May 19 this year.
Right now, school districts throughout Oswego County are in a wait and see mode – waiting to hear from the state Education Department on when elections and voting will be held. It is expected a ruling might come in the next two weeks.
Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi BOCES) Superintendent Christopher Todd said voting on a budget must be done before July 1 which is the start of school districts’ fiscal years. He doesn’t believe a district can operate without a budget in place. He said perhaps, districts could adopt a contingency budget before July 1 and use that as its operating budget before an actual vote takes place.
“I don’t think this has ever happened before,” he said.
There is a precise calendar school districts follow concerning school budget and school board elections.
Normally, school boards complete their budgets seven days before they hold a public hearing. Public hearings this year would have been held between May 5-12.
Todd said the school boards in the nine districts in Oswego County have been working to put together their budgets. Since they cannot meet in person due to social distancing constraints, most have been either video conferencing using Zoom or Webex or teleconferencing.
Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo said in addition to postponing the voting date, the coronavirus also is having an effect on how his district is putting together its budget for 2020-2021.
He said since state aid for this year and next year will be affected by the virus, “we have drastically changed our game plan” for the budget.
He said the school board had planned on bringing back to Central Square schools more programs now offered at the Citi BOCES campus in Mexico. He said moving the programs back would mean the district would have to hire some more teachers to teach those programs.
But now with state aid cuts, “we cannot risk anything that would require hiring one more teacher,” Colabufo said. He said the only new staff to be hired would be if another teacher was needed due to higher student numbers in a certain grade.
“We are looking at every single department and budget code,” he said. “There is a pandemic relief fund, but we don’t know what that is going to be.” He said Central Square’s budget so far “puts out an amazing instructional program” for students and the budget’s tax levy (the amount to be raised by taxes) is below the mandated tax cap.
As far as the budget vote, he said “right now, we’re in a holding pattern.” He said districts are waiting for the state Education Department to tell them if will there be a vote and if so, when will the vote be.
For school board elections, the social distancing mandate precludes candidates from going door to door to get signatures on petitions. Todd said the state Education Department will be deciding soon on how to handle nominating candidates to run for open board seats.
