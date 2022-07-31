MCSD to make hires amid challenging process

The Massena Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Monday to make personnel appointments. Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said it’s getting more difficult to find people to appoint to some positions. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. today to make personnel appointments. Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said it’s getting more difficult to find people to appoint to some positions.

He said it isn’t just a regional issue, but one that is being felt nationally.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.