MASSENA — The Massena Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. today to make personnel appointments. Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said it’s getting more difficult to find people to appoint to some positions.
He said it isn’t just a regional issue, but one that is being felt nationally.
“It’s a much more challenging hiring environment than we have dealt with at any time that I can remember,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the teacher shortage dates back to the start of the state recession in 2007, when about 11,000 teaching positions were cut.
“That did not give an incentive for new people to go into the field of education. We’ve been feeling that for years now,” Mr. Brady said.
He said among the areas that were especially hit hard were technology, homes and careers, special education and art.
“Even in the elementary positions, we are not seeing the same number of candidates in our pool that we were used to in the past. Ten years ago we’d have 100 applicants for an elementary position. Now, if we see 20 applications, it’s a good pool,” he said.
Pick up any newspaper and you’ll see several school district notices vying for teachers.
“There is a competition right now. You’re seeing those advertisements,” Mr. Brady said.
Although there may be potential candidates, the location may not be the right fit for them, he said.
“We sometimes find that it’s challenging to get people from out of the area to move in to take positions in our region unless they have a connection,” he said.
As a result, Mr. Brady said they get creative in finding ways to fill positions such as special education and technology.
“We build our own. We’ve hired people as teacher assistants and then worked with them as they went to college and received their teaching certification. We’re doing that with a number of people right now. That includes administration. We’re not seeing as many people going into administration as we saw in the past,” he said.
Retirements are also on the rise, leading to a larger need for new hires.
“Education is still a very rewarding field. But the pandemic and all the issues that arose in the schools created a great deal of strain on the system. That’s why you’re finding more retirements,” Mr. Brady said. “When you combine retirements with the shortage in the field right now, it makes for a very challenging hiring atmosphere.”
