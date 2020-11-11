MASSENA — School district budgets may take a hit after it was learned that any transportation expenses incurred from mid-March to the end of June when schools switched to remote learning will not be eligible for reimbursement.
Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick Brady said the state Education Department notified districts late last Friday that they weren’t eligible for transportation aid during that time period because they weren’t transporting students. He said the memo “created a great deal of concern and outrage by districts around the state,” particularly because they were already looking at a potential 20% cut in state aid.
“All that time, we weren’t transporting students. We were using buses to deliver meals, educational materials and Chromebooks. At that time, the state was really requesting that we keep our employees employed and we continue to educate our students. That included the use of buses,” he said. “This was being done because it was the right thing to do, but also because the governor required provisions of these services through executive orders.”
Mr. Brady said the SED memo noted that existing state law effectively prohibits the state from providing aid reimbursement, and districts have been told that they will not be reimbursed unless the state Legislature changes the law.
Districts are required to spend the money on transportation during one school year and are reimbursed the following year. That means the funding that included the mid-March to June period was included in the district’s 2020-21 budget.
He said they’ve calculated the potential impact to the district. The aid includes the cost for bus drivers and bus maintenance.
“It’s a big hit for us. We could lose up to about $650,000 in state aid if this decision does not change. Ninety percent of our transportation costs are covered by state aid, We would spend the money in 2019-20 and receive it in 2020-21. We budgeted for it to be received in 2020-21. That would put a major hole in our budget if we do not receive this funding,” he said.
“This is a frustrating development as it would lead to a reduction of hundreds of millions of dollars in state aid, as compared to funding levels included in the state budget from this past spring,” he said.
Mr. Brady said many education advocacy groups such as the New York State Council of School Superintendents and New York State School Boards Association had been advocating since early spring to the governor and Legislature to address the issue, but no decision has yet been made.
“While the potential loss of state aid is incredibly challenging by itself, we have also noted repeatedly that not receiving clarity on this issue until now prohibited districts from making any necessary budgeting decisions at a time when savings could have been achieved,” he said.
Mr. Brady, who represents the region on the New York State Council of School Superintendents, said the state Education Department has indicated it plans to put forward a proposal that would grant transportation aid for normal expenses incurred through May 1, and for expenses specifically related to delivering student meals and instructional materials from May through the end of the school year.
“That proposal would be subject to approval by the governor and Legislature. We are redoubling our efforts to ensure that districts receive all of the transportation aid they deserve and to which they are entitled,” he said.
In addition to concerns about transportation aid, Mr. Brady said they’re also worried about the potential loss of some excess cost aid, which is used to provide services for students with high needs or disabilities. The funding covers pay for teacher aides who are associated with the students.
“There has been some discussion that possibly because those teacher aides were not being used fully during closure, but were used in other capacities, they won’t cover those costs either. There’s been no decision on this yet. That would be a big reduction in our state aid,” he said.
He said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was passed by Congress provided that districts that received the aid were to continue paying their employees during the period of disruption.
The CARES Act economic stimulus bill provided economic assistance to American workers, families and small business and was used to preserve jobs for American industries.
“We acted in good faith to continue to educate students. Now we’re finding out there’s a possibility we won’t receive those monies. That will have a significant impact on our budget now and going forward,” he said.
