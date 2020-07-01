MASSENA — At the request of the nonprofit School Nutrition Association, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has given school districts emergency feeding waivers through the end of the 2020-21 school year to support various methods that may be needed to distribute food to students.
President Gay Anderson and Chief Executive Officer Patricia Montague had written to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue in June to request regulatory flexibility for school meal programs for the coming school year. Local districts had been providing five days of breakfast and lunch each week to all children 18 and under in their district since the closure of schools in mid-March.
Ms. Anderson and Ms. Montague noted that distance learning that has been used in school districts this year would require the continuation of emergency feeding programs. Serving meals in classrooms rather than the cafeteria would require changes to menus and procedures, as well as investments in new equipment, technology and supplies.
“Our concern for the school year was we knew that school meals were going to have to look very different than the traditional cafeteria setting. We obviously don’t want all kids clustered together in a cafeteria setting,” said Diane Pratt-Heavner, director of media relations for the School Nutrition Association.
The School Nutrition Association and USDA announced the approval of the waiver requests last week. The waivers give states, schools, and childcare providers time to plan for how they will serve children in the fall, including allowing for new and innovative feeding options as the nation recovers from the coronavirus
Ms. Pratt-Heavner said 14 waivers were put in place and will remain in effect through June 30, 2021 for the School Breakfast Program, National School Lunch Program, and Child and Adult Care Food Program.
“We’re very pleased that USDA has issued these particular waivers. They’re definitely going to help,” she said.
“We greatly appreciate USDA action to extend these waivers so we can address the many variables in planning, preparing and serving our students this fall,” Ms. Anderson said in a statement.
The waivers address meals that do not meet normal meal pattern requirements when necessary to keep kids fed; meals that will be served outside of group settings and outside of standard times to facilitate grab-and-go and other alternative service options; and parent/guardian pick-up of meals for students participating in distance learning.
“Individual school districts would communicate with their state agencies. It’s done through a second layer. In New York, it would be the New York Department of Education School Nutrition Division,” Ms. Pratt-Heavner said.
School districts have continued to provide grab-and-go meals to children 18 and under in their district during the summer, and Ms. Pratt-Heavner said it made sense to keep that going during the school year.
“They have a system set up that is working now through the summer meals program. If they continue that through next year, they’re equipped to meet whatever challenges they face,” she said.
To ensure all students have equal access to healthy school meals, the School Nutrition Association has also requested the provision of school meals for all students at no charge for the 2020-21 school year. The USDA did not take action on that request.
“That is one of the requests we will be following up on with the USDA. There are a number of reasons for that,” Ms. Pratt-Heavner said.
For instance, she said, it would be difficult when trying to avoid interaction to determine if students were eligible for free or reduced meals. Also, under normal circumstances, students would enter a PIN number at checkout which would determine if they were eligible. The keypad would need to be sanitized after each student was done.
“The other huge concern is we know how unemployment rates have grown over the last several months. There are going to be millions more students eligible for the free or reduced price. If they’re not already enrolled, they will have to fill out an application and have that application processed to be able to access that meal benefit. That puts another burden on the school.We want to make sure that all kids have access to the healthy meals they need,” she said.
