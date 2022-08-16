MASSENA — A report from the School Nutrition Association highlights some of the meal struggles school districts have faced and will face in the coming year.
“The ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to disrupt operational processes in the K-12 school nutrition segment, exacerbating longstanding procurement problems and creating a cascade of new challenges for school nutrition program operators, administrators and vendor partners. While the chaos of extended school closures may be behind us, no one in the industry expects a return to smooth sailing in the foreseeable future,” SNA officials said in the report, “Staying Afloat in a Perfect Storm.”
They said the challenges faced by school districts include “ongoing disruptions throughout the supply chain coupled with the rising costs of record inflation, persistent labor shortages, insufficient regulatory relief, the war in Ukraine and the exhaustion of a protracted crisis management operational state.”
They said those factors have created “epic challenges” that have never been faced in the 76-year history of the National School Lunch Program.
A supply chain survey from the School Nutrition Association found that 98% of responding school meals programs said they struggled with product shortages, 97% with rising costs and 95% with labor shortages.
According to the report, common and persistent product shortages in the 2021-22 school year included beef products, bread, breakfast items, canned fruit, cereal, chicken products, condiments, milk, paper goods, pizza, pork products, produce, string cheese, tomatoes, U.S. Department of Agriculture foods, whole-grain items and yogurt.
A series of facilitated online listening sessions were held among different stakeholder groups, with 17 sessions held throughout May with directors of large, small, rural and urban school districts, as well as distributors, manufacturers and state agency staff.
Among the findings from those sessions was “directors report spending hours on the phone each week with manufacturers and distributors to determine product availability and alternatives, continually scrambling to change planned menus” while “industry representatives report problems in every link of the supply chain with shortages and cost increases for raw materials, packaging, equipment and fuel, as well as labor shortages across manufacturing and transportation sectors.”
Labor shortages have also been an issue. Some districts have raised wages, and others have recruited administrators, office staff, teachers, outside volunteers and older students to help out in understaffed lunchrooms, and in some cases closed cafeterias on days when there were no staff.
The report says that given the supply uncertainties and labor shortages, K-12 meal programs in the coming year can be expected to simplify their menus and use more versatile ingredients while remaining flexible with extended cycle menus.
With national supply chain disruptions, districts will also look for more alliances with local producers, building on the farm-to-school trend that was already underway before the pandemic but extending to more categories.
The full report can be found at wdt.me/wk8EBM.
