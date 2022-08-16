School districts face meal struggles

MASSENA — A report from the School Nutrition Association highlights some of the meal struggles school districts have faced and will face in the coming year.

“The ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to disrupt operational processes in the K-12 school nutrition segment, exacerbating longstanding procurement problems and creating a cascade of new challenges for school nutrition program operators, administrators and vendor partners. While the chaos of extended school closures may be behind us, no one in the industry expects a return to smooth sailing in the foreseeable future,” SNA officials said in the report, “Staying Afloat in a Perfect Storm.”

