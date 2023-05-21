SARANAC LAKE — Melinda Fredenburg said farewell to some of her Bio 104 students at North Country Community College’s commencement ceremony this weekend. On Friday, she said farewell to a different crowd: More than 100 Atlantic salmon that students raised with her this semester on campus.

Fredenburg released the tiny adolescent fish into the Saranac River at the Saranac Lake Fish and Game Club on Friday with aid from students in Christian Wissler’s Natural Resource Science class at the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES center across the street.

Gabriel Stearns, a Natural Resource Conservation student at Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES, releases tiny salmon into the Saranac River on Friday. AARON MARBONE/ Adirondack Daily Enterprise
