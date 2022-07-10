LOWVILLE — Lewis County and school districts will reenter contract negotiations for school resource officers next week, this time including Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli.
During the county legislature’s monthly board meeting Tuesday, two of the five school district superintendents were present to ask legislators for the contract meeting.
SROs, which are sworn law enforcement officers — in this case sheriff’s deputies — are trained specifically for and assigned to schools.
Copenhagen Central School District Superintendent Scott N. Connell addressed legislators on behalf of superintendents in the county to ask to return to the negotiating table, rejecting the final contracts offered by the county for SROs in his, South Lewis and Harrisville school districts for the 2022-23 school year.
“We cannot sign it,” Mr. Connell said. “There’s things in there that are just unacceptable.”
The contract was formulated by a sub-group of the board that included county manager Ryan M. Piche, board chair Lawrence L. Dolhof, R-Lyons Falls, General Services Committee chair Ian W. Gilbert, R-New Bremen, and county attorney Joan E. McNichol, after a meeting and a series of emails between the two groups in April and May.
The full county board spent months discussing SRO options and alternatives last year after Copenhagen first requested an SRO, informing the sub-group’s stance. Unlike most other counties, discussions surrounding SROs in Lewis are intertwined with those about law enforcement presence on ATV trails, popular lakes and in the winter, snowmobile trails, referred to as the recreation patrol.
The tug-of-war between the county board and Sheriff Carpinelli over the rec patrol’s hours is not new, but it has become more urgent as recreational tourism — identified by the county as an economic driver for local businesses and sales tax income for county programs — and the number of motorized recreation accidents and fatalities remain significant and increasing.
According to Mr. Piche, legislators believe ensuring safe trails is, like ensuring student safety, a crucial public safety issue and that the rec patrol presence has not been sufficient.
He added that the problem is, at its core, about “resource allocation priorities … resource management and prioritizing recreation.”
Because the many requests for and discussions of additional deputy presence on the trails came to nothing, Mr. Piche said he looked for more “creative options” and found two that would use SROs to patrol trails during school breaks.
As a result, the county has been paying 45% of the SROs salaries and benefits for the year, with the schools paying 55% for their work during the 10-month school year. The caveat is the SROs would join the part-time retirees that were hired for rec patrol by the sheriff during school breaks.
The county required that the sheriff’s office provide data on the rec patrol’s movements on a regular basis, but Mr. Piche said documentation has never been provided — an issue the county has also had to varying degrees with the sheriff’s office road patrol deputies.
“That’s a lie from Larry Dolhof … we’ve always done that,” Mr. Carpinelli said in an interview Wednesday. “They know where we are. All they have to do is call and ask. They don’t reach out to the sheriff.”
Legislators, who control the sheriff’s budget, had said on multiple occasions that they should not have to “beg” or chase down accountability information that every other department provides.
After the rec patrol lost three part-time deputies last year for various reasons, Mr. Carpinelli put Harrisville’s SRO Eric Schmidt in charge in February 2021. In addition to the two existing SROs, there are two other part-time deputies but the sheriff said the actual patrolling activities depend on the needs of the day for his department.
“This is the biggest thing (people) don’t understand … it’s up to my discretion where they (deputies) need to go,” he said.
For the sheriff, the core issue is “manpower,” and doing his job the way he believes it should be done would require eight more full-time road officers and up to eight full-timers for rec patrol — which would add well over a million dollars to the county budget, Mr. Piche said.
According to state Division of Criminal Justice Services data, Lewis County had the third-lowest crime rate in the state in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The county’s approval of as many part-time hires for rec patrol as he would like is not helpful, the sheriff said.
“It’s hard to find part-timers,” he said. “It’s even hard to find full-timers.”
The sheriff called into question the board’s urgency to increase trail patrols.
“We all know what happened last year with the seven snowmobile deaths spurred this great angst among the legislators because they’re afraid of negative media coverage because seven people died in Lewis County,” Mr. Carpinelli said. “That happens. It’s terrible, but it happens and you can’t be every place all the time with bubble wrap to stop everybody from dying.”
Legislators are worried about those deaths, Mr. Piche said, and other accidents over the past few years, which is why they have been trying to get law enforcement on the trails.
Language in the 2021-22 SRO contracts requiring 11 weeks of full-time hours on rec patrol — 75% of the time on trails and 25% on water — was carried over this year, along with a punitive clause.
“The agreement will provide for the county to have the unilateral right to immediately terminate the contract in the event the SRO is not performing county recreational enforcement services for the estimated hours set forth during non-school days,” the board’s SRO resolutions stated last year.
The clause, which Mr. Connell said is part of what concerns superintendents, could mean officers who have already built relationships with students could be removed due to circumstances beyond the control of the officer and the school. Superintendents want all rec patrol language removed from the contract.
While Mr. Piche said he understands, he and the board believe it is the only tool to ensure SROs are used for trail patrol by the sheriff.
“I honestly don’t know if this is perfect but personally, I think it’s a good contract,” said Legislator Lisa P. Virkler, R-Croghan. “I know that the schools have concerns with it but this gives the school districts something that they need as well as the trails and rec … it puts pressure on all parties.”
Superintendents have also questioned the increase in their share of the SRO salary and benefits based on the 10-month school year which is — 83.3% — of the full year.
The three districts believe 75% is more fair because school holidays should not be included, according to the emails that were part of the original negotiations.
When he spoke during Tuesday’s meeting, Mr. Carpinelli questioned the cost-share arrangement between the county and the schools, calling it a “double whammy” for taxpayers because they pay both school and county taxes, though the contract calls for payment by only one of the two parties for each time frame.
In the state and nationwide, the majority of SROs are paid for by schools with some doing cost shares like in Lewis County.
Legislation now moving through the New York Senate and in Congress would help cover the costs of SROs.
Mr. Piche said he doesn’t believe coming to an agreement on the financial breakdown will be difficult because the amount of money involved is small and because they have a good working relationship.
He was more concerned that Mr. Connell stated his district would be willing to pay 100% of the cost to keep the SRO on duty all year, which would mean even less coverage than needed on rec patrol, despite the addition of private security officers contracted by the county on a trial basis.
“Something has to give with our trails because people die on our trails every year. The county is clearly trying to think out of the box on how we can make it better. That’s what this is about. That’s what private security is about. The deaths on our trails is a major issue,” Mrs. Virkler said.
Mr. Piche said the contract negotiation meeting will include the full board in an executive session along with the interested superintendents and the sheriff this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.