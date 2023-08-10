School trap shooting club on target with students

BRASHER — Trap shooting as an extracurricular sport is right on target with students in the St. Lawrence and Norwood-Norfolk central school districts.
St. Lawrence Central School Superintendent Christopher W. Rose and Norwood-Norfolk Central School Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said the sport, coached by Chris Beckstead, has been well-received by their students.
Rose said the fall and spring sport is relatively new for the district.
“The first time we ever did it was this past spring,” he said.
The plan had been to offer the sport in previous years. But, he said, COVID arrived and the plan was put on the back burner.
“We started the program in 2019 and we got stalled by COVID,” Beckstead said.
But, now it’s back, and Rose said it’s been enthusiastically received by students. Registration for the New York State Clay Target League opened on Aug. 1, and shooting begins the week of Aug. 26. Practices are set for Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, with reserve score on Sept. 11, competition from Sept. 18 to Oct. 16, and the final league results published the week of Oct. 29.
There are some costs, such as league registration and Norfolk Rod and Gun Club membership, but Rose said they helped lessen the cost when the board of education approved the initial purchase of clay pigeons for student use last spring.
Cruikshank said the extracurricular sport has also been well-received by Norwood-Norfolk students. He said Sara Miller, a graduate, initiated the sport with administration when she was a freshman.
“It’s been around for a few years,” he said. “It’s been highly successful, highly popular. We’re proud of our trap shooting team. I’m glad it’s been able to expand to another school.”
Beckstead said the attraction for students is that it’s an outdoor activity offered in the fall and spring for individuals who might not relate to traditional sports or other extracurricular activities offered by the schools. It also gives students options to participate in another fall or spring sport and then join the trap shooting club during the other season.
“If a kid wants to do a different sport in the fall, they can move to this in the spring,” he said.
He said 144 schools in the state were participating in the league last spring and suspects those numbers have risen since then.
“It’s growing all the time,” Beckstead said. “We have a lot of kids that enjoy archery and they’re trying to shut down the archery programs school. At the Rod and Gun Club we have a winter archery program, and that’s packed. Then, kids transition from the archery to do both. It’s something that can be done with the family. The girls can compete side-by-side with the boys. A kid in a wheelchair can participate in this sport.”
He said students participate as an individual, but it’s still a team sport. They don’t travel from school to school, but instead participate in a virtual reality setup.
“Once we establish our team, they look at our team and they put us up against equal-sized teams in New York state and we turn the scores in every week. As a team, our score goes against another team. So, even though it’s an individual sport, you’re still working as a team for team average,” he said.
It’s also a teaching moment, Beckstead said. He requires a meeting with each interested student to go through a short simulation at the club to make sure each student understands the format and is ready before being allowed on the team.
“They learn about firearms, they learn the safety aspect of them, and what not to do,” he said. “It’s a lifelong learning experience. They work with us and when the kid sees a gun, they know what to do with it or what not to do with it.”
