BRASHER FALLS — Friday is the deadline for parents to share their thoughts about the 2020-21 school year via a survey that’s being done in the St. Lawrence Central School District.
Other districts, such as Massena, are also asking for parental input in surveys that are available online.
St. Lawrence Central School Superintendent Robert Stewart said the district’s survey was posted on Tuesday. There are separate surveys for the elementary, middle and high school parents. Links can be found at https://www.bfcsd.org/apps/news/article/1259134.
Mr. Stewart said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will be making a decision the first week of August about the reopening of schools.
“We received guidance from both the New York state Department of Health and New York state Education Department this past week. These guidelines outline the parameters under which we will be required to operate in order to maintain a safe environment for students and staff,” he said.
Mr. Stewart said those guidelines include maintaining 6 feet of distancing to the best of their abilities and the continuous wearing of masks when the distancing cannot be met.
“This will be a challenge as limitations would be 10 to 12 students per classroom. The amount of space needed and the number of staff further complicate this matter. We may also need to limit the number of students in attendance at a given time. Students riding buses will have to wear masks at all times and may not maintain social distancing,” he said.
Mr. Stewart said, based on information submitted via another survey, they’ve developed different scenarios for the new school year.
“We must develop plans for remote learning, in-person learning and a hybrid combination of both,” he said.
One of the scenarios is attending school four days a week and wearing a mask most of the time, with the remaining day on-line instruction at home.
The second scenario is to attend school twice a week with online-learning at home the remainder of the week.
The final scenario is on-line instruction at home every day. If parents prefer that option, they’re asked to indicate why — underlying medical condition of the child; underlying medical condition of a member of the household; a general health or safety concern; or a mental health concern.
Mr. Stewart said that any remote learning option would include required, scheduled daily online contact with district staff during the regular school hours.
The surveys gauge parent thoughts on which of those learning environments should be used, as well as other topics. For example, the elementary survey asks which grade the students will be in and which of the scenarios parents prefer.
They’re also asked about transportation needs, and the level of internet access at the child’s home.
The Massena Central School District’s survey has similar questions. A link for the Massena Central School District’s survey is available on the district’s website at https://www.mcs.k12.ny.us/. Sunday is the deadline for completing that survey.
“Based on the guidance requirements such as the 6-foot social distancing rule, there will be significant challenges to bringing all students back to the classroom every day, as well as transportation on buses,” district officials said.
They said, as an example, most of the district’s classrooms would safely support 12 to 14 students who would be spread 6 feet apart, “but that is not enough to accommodate our typical class size.”
District officials said they’ve heard from several families who have indicated they do not want to send their child back to school right now because of the coronavirus. So their survey asks parents about their plans. It also seeks information about the home’s current internet capacity and plans for transporting their children in the fall.
