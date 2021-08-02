FINEVIEW — The Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York invites the public to a free astronomy observation session at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Cloudy conditions last month resulted in the postponement of the observation night.
It will be held on the lawn behind the library at Thousand Island Park, on Wellesley Island. Telescopes will be set up to view a variety of celestial phenomena, and Sci-Tech staff will be on hand to guide you around the sky.
The highlights of this evening will be spectacular views of the Earth’s moon, as well as the planet Saturn with its rings.
Directions to the event:
Cross the Thousand Islands Bridge to Wellesley Island, then get off at exit 51.
Turn right onto County Route 191.
At half a mile, turn right onto Route 100, Thousand Island Park Road (AKA: Westminster Park Road).
Drive about 2.3 miles, then continue for another 0.4 miles as the road becomes Coast Avenue, then Rainbow Avenue.
The library will be to your left, and telescopes will be set up behind it on the lawn near the gazebo.
In the event of overcast skies, the astronomy night will be canceled, and a message to that effect will be placed on the Sci-Tech astronomy telephone line at (315) 788-2738.
