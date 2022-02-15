Sci-Tech Center seeks volunteers for March 5 work day

WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Center seeks volunteers to help it reopen exhibits that have been shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although the COVID pandemic had temporarily changed the way Sci-Tech has been operating, we are anxious to return to normal,” Sci-Tech executive director Steve A. Karon said in a news release. “As the next step, we are planning to reopen a large additional part of our exhibit gallery.”
To do this, the center seeks the community’s help.
A work party will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.
“All skills are needed,” Mr. Karon said. “If you can help with carpentry, electrical, painting, moving, general repair, cleanup, etc., we need you!”
People can volunteer for one or two hours.
“We’ll be working between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and what ever help you can offer will be greatly appreciated,” Mr. Karon said.
If you will be able to help, let the center know by sending an email to: scitech@scitechcenter.org. In your email, share your name, approximately what time(s) you’ll be helping, what skills you’ll help with and if you can bring your own tools.
The center will have coffee, doughnuts, soft drinks and snacks all day.
Please note that this work party is for adults only — volunteers must be at least 18 to participate, but children are always welcome to use our existing exhibits.
If not able to help on March 5, consider making a donation to Sci-Tech.
“Any amount will be gratefully appreciated, as we procure the materials and supplies to open more exhibits,” Mr. Karon said.
Donations can be sent to Sci-Tech Center, at 154 Stone St., Watertown, N.Y., 13601.
