WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York will be part of the annual International Observe The Moon Night on Saturday.
The night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and NASA’s Solar System Exploration Division.
The community is invited to join Sci-Tech on Sept. 26 in this “mini-celebration” of our moon. Telescopes will be set up outside of Sci-Tech in downtown Watertown at 154 Stone St. for an up-close view of the moon as well as planets Jupiter and Saturn.
Sci-Tech staff will assist observers and provide additional information about the moon and planets.
Participants also will see some of the moons of Jupiter, as well as the rings of Saturn.
There is no charge to participate, however, COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly enforced. Participants will need to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.
In the event of overcast skies, the observing session will be canceled and a message to that effect placed on Sci-Tech’s Astronomy Telephone Line at 315-788-2738.
During the event, Sci-Tech’s Science Gift Shop will be open with two participatory exhibits for visitors to try at no charge. However, no rest rooms nor other facilities will be available.
