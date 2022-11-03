WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Center will host a table-top gaming event on Saturday, Nov. 12, that will focus on games with science/science-fiction themes.
The event is open to all ages, but children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
Games to be featured include “Terraforming Mars,” “Wingspan” and “Space Park.”
The event begins promptly at 10 a.m. at the center, 154 Stone St.
In “Terraforming Mars,” set in the 2400s, mankind begins to terraform the planet. Giant corporations initiate huge projects to raise the temperature, the oxygen level, and the ocean coverage until the environment is habitable.
In “Wingspan,” players are bird enthusiasts—researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors—seeking to discover and attract the best birds to their network of wildlife preserves.
In “Space Park,” players gather exotic crystals that further our understanding of the universe.
Less serious games, such as “Psychic Pizza Deliverers Go to the Ghost Town” will be available.
Volunteers will instruct how to play the games. Guests are also invited to bring their own games, to share, or for tips on how to play.
The cost to attend is through donation, or general admission price, at $3 per person.
For more information, call 315-788-1340 or 315-782-2315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.