Local paragraph
WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Museum, 154 Stone St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 through 16 during Easter break of schools. Most Sci-Tech exhibits are now open.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 6, 2022 @ 12:23 am
Local paragraph
WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Museum, 154 Stone St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 through 16 during Easter break of schools. Most Sci-Tech exhibits are now open.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.