WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Museum and the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park have joined together to provide free admission to each others’ members.
If you are a member of Sci-Tech, you can now visit the zoo for free by showing your Sci-Tech membership card. And, reciprocally, members of the zoo are admitted to Sci-Tech for free when they show their membership.
