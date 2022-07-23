CLAYTON — The June 2022 issue of National Geographic includes a feature by Clayton residents and renowned underwater photographers and storytellers David Doubilet and Jennifer S. Hayes. The article, “The Philippines: An Undersea Splendor Under Stress” explores the Tubbataha Reefs National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the center of the Sulu Sea in the province of Palawan.
In its September 2021 issue, National Geographic published the couple’s story and photos, “The Night Sea” and in May 2021, their “Rescuing Reefs” project. The married couple has produced several National Geographic stories from equatorial coral reefs to beneath the polar ice.
On July 7, Ms. Hayes and Mr. Doubilet were reached by phone on the edge of St. John River in New Brunswick, Canada. They were there as part of a multi-year National Geographic story on sturgeons. Ms. Hayes’s interest in sturgeon began in 1995 on the St. Lawrence River for her graduate studies at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. In June, she studied Hudson River Atlantic sturgeon.
“In the St. Lawrence, we work with lake sturgeon,” Ms. Hayes said. “That’s a completely freshwater species. Here in the Atlantic, there are bigger species that are ocean-going that come to the freshwater rivers to spawn and then go back out.”
Ms. Hayes said that telling the story of the fish for National Geographic is a dream come true for her.
“I’m pleased that National Geographic listened to the story of the sturgeons in the St. Lawrence River over the years and said, ‘Hey — let’s start there and tell the story of sturgeons around the world.’”
“It’s something that Jen has not only taken into her heart and soul, but she has produced a body of work that has moved the sturgeon needle and knowledge of sturgeon, especially lake sturgeon, much further up the scale,” Mr. Doubilet said. “It’s a wonderful piece if work, and it’s culminating in a National Geographic story that’s hers.”
There are 27 known species of sturgeon worldwide.
“One way or another, they’re all in trouble,” Ms. Hayes said. “From dam construction to over-harvest for caviar.”
Sturgeon fossils have appeared in rocks dating to the Middle Jurassic period, (about 174 million to 163.5 million years ago). The fish can live to more than 100 years. In New York, lake sturgeon have been on the state’s list of threatened species since 1983.
“David and I are on a global sturgeon story, looking at as many species we can and telling their story and trying to keep them on our planet,” Ms. Hayes said.
Such stories extend to more than words and photos for the couple. They have hosted “National Geographic Live” multi-media presentations worldwide, including stops at the Clayton Opera House in 2014 and 2018.
“The power of the story depends, on, in our case, the power of the image,” Mr. Doubilet said. “And the power of the image depends on the central moment when you take a picture and produce something that transcends the idea of telling the story into a piece of art. And when you do that, people look at the picture and begin to understand how something works. And if you’re lucky, it goes to their hearts and minds.”
It is that type of artistic view that has attracted Leslie Rowland, executive director of the Thousand Islands Arts Center to the couple’s mission and a desire to share it. On Wednesday, Aug. 3. Ms. Hayes and Mr. Doubilet will present a presentation at the Clayton Opera House, “Below,” to benefit TIAC.
That talk will be followed by an exhibit of the couple’s work at the TIAC on John Street, opening on Thursday, Aug. 25 and running through Oct. 21.
In 2018, Mr. Doubilet and Ms. Hayes presented “Islands to Ice,” a National Geographic Live! multimedia presentation at the opera house to benefit TIAC and the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service.
Ms. Rowland said talk of another collaboration between TIAC and the couple has been discussed for a couple of years, but ironing it out was delayed due to the pandemic.
“They’re very good at sharing their stories with nonprofits in the north country,” she said. “We’re extremely honored and fortunate to get them because they’re in high demand. With their talent and fame and literally worldwide recognition — and here we have little ole’ Clayton where they happen to live — we luck out.”
“Two Worlds”
Mr. Doubilet, a native of New Jersey, began snorkeling off the coast of that state at the age of 8. When he was 12, he began shooting underwater using a Brownie Hawkeye sealed in a rubber anesthesiologist’s bag. He has been a contract photographer for National Geographic since the early 1970s.
Ms. Hayes, an aquatic biologist, is a graduate of South Jefferson Central School, Adams. After graduating from SUNY Potsdam with a bachelor’s degree in biology, she earned advance degrees in aquatic biology and fisheries at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry and zoology and marine biology at the University of Maryland. She is the author of numerous articles on marine environments.
The couple’s Aug. 3 benefit talk will include details on various National Geographic assignments, including a multi-year project of documenting harp seal nurseries in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Western Atlantic off Newfoundland.
“It’s part of a bigger story of the Gulf and harp seals are only part of it,” said Ms. Hayes, who spent all of March embedded with the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans on the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir William Alexander in the Newfoundland area.
Mr. Doubilet said that to tell the story of seals, they used different techniques.
“Some are old, some are proven,” he said. “One of them I found when I first went out dangerous because it’s not just diving under the ice. It’s diving under ice that’s moving all the time because it’s in open ocean. But when you go under there with SCUBA, the seals are, for the most, part, very trepidatious. They don’t like you there.”
The realized most of the “action” is on the surface of the ice, and just below it.
“One of the ways to tell this story visually is a picture half in, half out of the water,” Mr. Doubilet said. “It shows ice on one side and the seal on the other.”
These “half and half” pictures are a passion that Mr. Doubilet has had for about 40 years, and he’s a pioneer in the technique. During the isolation of the covid pandemic, he went back to his photo library and realized there was a book there.
In November, Mr. Doubilet’s book, “Two Worlds: Above and Below the Sea,” was published by Phaidon Press. His photos reveal rare sea creatures, corals, plant life and the underwater landscapes striking hues.
In the book’s introduction, Kathleen F. Moran of National Geographic magazine, calls Mr. Doubilet “a poet of the sea.”
“He has created an entirely new sort of image, one that reveals the tension and wonder between the two worlds,” Ms. Moran wrote. “He has found the space where water meets air, and his photographs interpret the merging — and the connectivity — of these worlds.”
Stamp of approval
In May, one photo taken by Mr. Doubilet was used by the U.S. Postal Service for its stamp honoring pioneering marine biologist Eugenie Clark, the “Shark lady,” who died in 2015.
Ms. Clark and Mr. Doubilet met in 1971 when they traveled on a National Geographic expedition to the red sea to study garden eels.
“This expedition led to his first published story at National Geographic and a friendship that would result in 14 stories that ranged across many species of sharks,” said Ms. Hayes, who was Ms. Clark’s last graduate student at the University of Maryland studying shark fisheries in the Northwest Atlantic.
Other topics the pair will cover during their Aug. 3 talk will include “Oceans Through the Lens of Time,” focusing on such areas as Opal Reef, one of the outer reefs making up part of the Great Barrier Reef off the Queensland, Australia east coast, and Tumon, Bay, Guam.
The talk will also explore an area of the Philippines, which Ms. Hayes said is known for the greatest marine biodiversity on the planet. It’s the subject of the couple’s latest National Geographic article.
“We have spent considerable time exploring the rich waters of Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, but we had not journeyed to the Philippines,” Ms. Hayes said.
Coincidentally with National Geographic’s four-week “Shark Fest” that began July 10, the pair will dive into the world of sharks, highlighting shark species around the world and how some countries are have created shark sanctuaries.
“We will take the audience on a dive into three of those shark sanctuaries, Palau, Bahamas and French Ploynesia to meet and get to know sharks on their terms,” Ms. Hayes said. “We’ve seen some conservation victories on behalf of sharks and it is always good to share some good news.”
The couple said their Aug. 3 talk at the opera house is a way to give back to the community. They have called the St. Lawrence River their favorite part of the world.
“Maybe it will inspire someone in the audience — a kid to follow their passion,” Ms. Hayes said. “Dave grew up in New York City and I grew up on a dairy farm and watched someone come into our third-grade class and tell us about India. I left that day inspired, thinking about India.”
“We want to open peoples’ eyes in our little community to the ocean, to this wide world of what this planet is all about,” Mr. Doubilet said. “As Jennifer and I say: ‘As the sea goes, so do we.’”
The details
WHAT: Benefit presentation and an exhibit by Clayton residents and National Geographic underwater photographers and storytellers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes.
THE PRESENTATION: “Below,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at the Clayton Opera House, 403 Riverside Drive, to benefit the Thousand Islands Arts Center. Tickets are $20, $30 and $35. It is sponsored by Alan Newell, former trustee, volunteer and TIAC supporter. Ms. Hayes’s description: “Join us on National Geographic assignment to explore the worlds richest reefs, swim into the world of sharks and take a polar plunge to meet extraordinary lives in the ice.” To order tickets, go to claytonoperahouse.com.
THE THE DOUBILET/HAYES EXHIBIT: Opening Thursday, Aug. 25 at TIAC, 314 John St., Clayton. An opening reception, free to the public, is also scheduled for Aug. 25, time to be announced.
