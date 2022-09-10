POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s presidential search committee is aiming to have candidates visit campus before the winter holidays and send finalists to the SUNY chancellor by December or January.
June F. O’Neill, president of the SUNY Potsdam College Council, updated the board during its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on Friday.
“Our plan is to have the finalists on campus, in person, before the holidays. Once that happens, the search committee will meet to narrow that down because we can’t send any more than three names to the chancellor,” Ms. O’Neill told the board. “It’s her choice. She brings it to the board and the board is the decider. It’s up to them.”
She said for now, names of applicants will be kept confidential.
“When we get to bringing the finalists to campus, that’s when the veil is lifted and everybody gets to know who the finalists are and attend an open forum,” Ms. O’Neill said. “We hope it would be possible by December or January to have forwarded the names to SUNY Central to get on the agenda for the next big board of trustees meeting.”
She said the committee has met virtually with SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley and she instructed them on how to proceed.
“We feel comfortable with that,” Ms. O’Neill told the College Council.
She said more than 100 people have applied for the SUNY Potsdam president’s position.
“We’re pleased with the size of the pool,” she said. “We’re pleased with the makeup of the pool … male, female, LGBTQ, underrepresented.”
Ms. O’Neill said the search committee has been up front about SUNY Potsdam’s dire financial situation. The university’s enrollment has been steadily dropping for over a decade, and they’re looking at cutting degree programs to save money.
“We have been honest … potential candidates have known about that fact that there have been challenges not unique to us,” she said. “We’ve found it refreshing we’re telling people where we are, what some of the challenges are, and we’re prepared to meet those challenges.”
SUNY Potsdam has been looking for a new president since the death of John L. Graham, who was appointed officer-in-charge while a search was conducted to replace former President Kristin G. Esterberg. She stepped down Aug. 31, 2021, after accepting a position as chancellor at the University of Washington Bothell.
After Mr. Graham died, longtime SUNY Potsdam professor Philip T. Neisser was appointed officer-in-charge.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.