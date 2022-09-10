Students pass through SUNY Potsdam's Academic Quad during the first day of classes on Aug. 29, 2022. SUNY Potsdam has been ranked No. 29 in the country in the Washington Monthly 2022 College Guide list of National Master's Universities.

POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s presidential search committee is aiming to have candidates visit campus before the winter holidays and send finalists to the SUNY chancellor by December or January.

June F. O’Neill, president of the SUNY Potsdam College Council, updated the board during its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on Friday.

