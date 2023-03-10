MASSENA — The search for a new director at the Massena Public Library is officially underway.
After serving the Massena Public Library for more than 20 years, Director Elaine A. Dunne has decided to call it a career. She has announced her intention to retire June 30.
“I have truly enjoyed my 23 years at Massena Public Library and plan to continue being an active library patron and a member of the Friends of the Library,” Ms. Dunne said in her letter announcing her retirement. “I will do my best to ensure a smooth transition to a new library director. I’m looking forward to devoting more time to my family, traveling and my volunteer responsibilities. I thank the Massena Public Library and the town of Massena for the opportunity to lead our community library.”
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor thanked Ms. Dunne for her service to the library and town.
“I think we can all say that we will miss her. She has been the most proactive library director I’ve ever seen here in Massena. She’ll be missed by patrons, friends and trustees of course,” she said.
Now, the library’s board of trustees is seeking “a dynamic, creative and community focused individual” to replace Ms. Dunne.
“The ideal candidate will be experienced in cultivating community relationships, will have an understanding of the unique challenges facing a rural municipal library, and is committed to working closely with the Board to establish and maintain a sustainable budget that meets the community’s needs,” trustees said in the vacancy announcement.
Among the other duties, they’re looking for someone who can develop short-term and long-range goals and strategic plans; maintain knowledge of new developments in the library profession through participation in professional organizations, meetings and continuing education programs; promote the professional development and growth of library staff; develop an annual budget proposal for board approval; oversee library expenditures and the collection of revenues; and identify and pursue grant opportunities.
In addition, the board is seeking an individual who can develop and implement new services and programs, such as cultural, art, fitness, technology, literacy or children’s programs; advocate for and promote the library through active community involvement and an “interactive and robust social media presence”; and “serve as the public face of the library, representing the library’s interests before governmental agencies and community groups as needed.”
The person will also be responsible for directing the day-to-day operations of the library; managing the collection, to include overseeing acquisitions and weeding, circulation, reference and reader advisories; scheduling and supervising library personnel, including hiring, training and evaluating full-time and part-time employees; recommending employee actions such as promotions, transfers or dismissals to the board; establishing and maintaining a manual of library policies and procedures; and supervising the maintenance of library property and recommending repairs, improvements, alterations and construction.
The board seeks a candidate who holds a master’s degree in librarianship from an institute accredited by the American Library Association, or recognized by the state Education Department, along with three years of professional library experience. The annual salary ranges from $62,000 to $70,000, commensurate with qualifications and experience.
It’s a provisional civil service appointment, with the successful individual scoring among the three highest candidates on the civil service exam.
Cover letter, resume, and the names and contact information for three professional references are due to board President Joseph Savoca, with reviews beginning April 1. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
The library board had voted unanimously in July 2012 to name Ms. Dunne director. She previously served as youth services librarian for 12 years, giving her a knowledge of the library’s operations and its staff members. Her appointment was provisional for six months, until Feb. 4, 2013, at which time it became permanent.
The job had most recently been held by retired director Paul L. Schaffer, who was appointed by the town board as interim director in June following the resignation of Lynn M. Fountain. Mr. Schaffer, who had retired after 27 years at the helm of the library, stayed on temporarily in a contract role to assist Ms. Dunne with the transition into her new position.
