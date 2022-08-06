WATERTOWN — Earlier in the week, during the Watertown City School District’s Board of Education meeting, Stephen J. Todd, District Superintendent of Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, updated the community on how the search for a replacement for Watertown’s outgoing District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr will go in the coming months.
Mr. Todd assisted in the search that ultimately appointed Mrs. LaBarr to her role as superintendent five years ago, and is assisting the district once again in this new search. Mrs. LaBarr’s last day with the district will be Aug. 31.
“We had a very successful search and hope to have just as successful a search this time,” Mr. Todd said. “I have a particularly strong vested interest in this one as well. I don’t think it’s a secret that I live in and worked in this district for 16 years. I’ve got a 9-year-old at Sherman elementary who’s having an outstanding experience in this district … I want to make sure that we get a great successor for the great superintendent.”
Mr. Todd spoke of the process that he and the Board of Education have worked together to outline, which is just getting started. He noted that he had recently returned from statewide meetings with others in his position, who conduct the lion’s share of the superintendent searches for various districts. He said that what he heard during those meetings is that pools of applicants are getting smaller and smaller, but good people are still being found for the roles.
“The last few searches I’ve done have been very successful searches, but we’ve had single digits in terms of applicants,” Mr. Todd said. “I say that not because I know that that’s what we’re gonna see when the application deadline period ends Sept. 15, but just to sort of prepare folks for the reality that large pools of applicants may not be coming forward, but good people are in those pools, and that’s really what we focus upon.”
Mr. Todd said a timeline has been laid out that he thinks puts the search in a very good place. The position is being advertised and applications will be accepted until mid September. For those who he thinks would be a good fit, Mr. Todd said he has been urging them to consider applying and asked that the Board of Education and community do the same.
“I can assure you I’m going to work very, very hard to try and get you the very best pool to consider as a board and as a community,” he said.
He noted that while the process will be largely open and transparent, it will begin confidentially as applicants are brought in and interviewed. The reason for that, he explained, is the type of person they’d love to have apply are those who are doing well in their current positions and having success where they are, people who may not necessarily be looking for another job.
“They don’t have to find another job, but this is an opportunity, and this is a good opportunity,” he said. “You want them to feel comfortable saying, ‘I’m going to dip my toe in here and explore. I’m interviewing the district, the district is interviewing me.’ And in those early stages of it, there’s a level of risk for a candidate because their community, as soon as they find out that they’re a public candidate, there’s a level of angst and anxiety in a community, which is understandable.”
Mr. Todd said the most successful searches start with a confidential phase at the beginning during which candidates can feel confident that they’re going to be able to submit their materials confidentially. The board will review them confidentially, interview a pool of them confidentially, and then bring forward public finalists, at which point they will be given notice in advance for several days to be able to tell everyone they need to tell so it doesn’t do damage to their community and to their relationships back home.
He noted that if you can’t afford people that level of confidentiality early on, there’s sometimes a reluctance to get into a pool because the people you want are people who are already doing well. Until Sept. 15, during the recruitment phase, the search party will try to get as many good candidates into that pool as possible. The board will see every application, Mr. Todd said, and it will be a level playing field.
“They’ll each receive a confidential binder with all application materials tabbed in alphabetical order all on the same type of paper, and then we will meet confidentially, and they’ll determine who they’d like to meet with confidentially and interview and do thorough vetting and thorough interviewing, and then bring forward public finalists,” he said. “In that next phase, it becomes very public. All of the stakeholder groups have lots of opportunities to meet and ask anything they want to ask, and provide lots of written feedback to the board — that’s valuable. It’s a rigorous process for finalists when they come in and they spend a full day going from group to group, really showing what they’re made of. You get to really find out what a person is all about.”
He assured the community that at that phase, they’ll have ample opportunity to not only ask and receive information from the candidates, but then turn around and tell them everything they want them to know on feedback forms that the board will have and will review as they make the decision of whom they’d like to offer the job.
Once applications have all come in, Mr. Todd estimates that interviews with the Board of Education likely will take place in early October, the community phase likely will take place by late October, and if all goes well, and the right person is in the mix, the Watertown district could have a new person selected by November.
“I have an ask of everybody in this room: if you know people you would like to see in that mix, urge them either to submit their materials or if they’re not sure, and they’d like to just think about and talk about it, urge them to call me or send an email or call me and have me call them. If you know somebody you’d like to see in that pool, don’t sit back, let us know. Let’s try to at least put a bug in people’s ears to get them thinking about it because this is a great opportunity, this is a great district and we need to have a great successor for our current great superintendent.”
