Massena reopens search for next superintendent

The search has been reopened to find a candidate to replace Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady when he retires at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The search has reopened to find a candidate to replace Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady when he retires at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

The deadline for submitting applications and supporting materials is now March 17, with candidate interviews in May, appointment of a new superintendent on June 9, and an anticipated start date of Aug. 14.

