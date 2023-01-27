MASSENA — The search has reopened to find a candidate to replace Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady when he retires at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
The deadline for submitting applications and supporting materials is now March 17, with candidate interviews in May, appointment of a new superintendent on June 9, and an anticipated start date of Aug. 14.
The previous application deadline was Jan. 6. Finalist interviews had originally been scheduled for Feb. 7, 8 and 9.
Plans called for the position to be offered to the successful candidate by March 3, and the candidate would have been appointed by April 14.
Board of education President Paul A. Haggett said the board received nine initial applications, including one from Texas and another from Nevada.
“Five of the nine completed the application process. They sent a letter, they sent a resume, they completed the application, they have their state certification as a school leader, and they supplied references. The other four fell short in one regard or another. They aren’t certified, they didn’t complete the application, something was wrong with the information they sent,” he said.
Mr. Haggett said that of the five who completed the application process, they felt two of them were qualified to be considered for the position.
“So, rather than playing a 50-50 game or worse, we decided that the best thing to do is to open up the search again,” he said. “It’s a very complicated district. There are multiple buildings. It’s a big budget. It’s the largest student population in our region. So there’s a lot of stuff that just kind of plays into the complexity of Pat’s job.”
He said they reprinted brochures and tweaked some of the information, such as starting salary range, and 200 mailings were sent out this week, “so, they’re back in circulation.”
“We extended the salary range to between $170,000 to $190,000,” Mr. Haggett said. “We’re hoping that along with just the timing of when the search is going on, it’s going to help us find candidates that we end up being able to consider.”
He said at least one of the two candidates who had originally been considered has agreed to stay in the search.
“We understand that one has decided to stay in the search, so their application is complete. They don’t need to do anything more. It’s up to them whether to stay in the search, and at least one of the two has agreed to do so,” he said.
Mr. Haggett said it was a different story when Mr. Brady was hired.
“I believe we had 14 or 15 completed applications that had letters, resumes, applications, certification and references turned in to us. When we did the search for Pat, we ended up interviewing six people and chose Pat from among those six people. We’re hoping to replicate that this time, at least the six people part. I don’t think there’s much of a chance that we’re going to get 15 or 16 applications,” he said.
Part of the interview process involves community stakeholder groups, and Mr. Haggett said those individuals had been notified by letter of the revised timeline. He said they hope those individuals will stay on to help vet the final candidates.
The board has retained Alan D. Pole, educational consultant from Castallo & Silky, Manlius, for the superintendent search. Mr. Pole worked with the school board to bring Mr. Brady to the district in 2015 and also oversaw a “Facility and Grade Organization” study conducted by the district in 2017.
Mr. Brady has announced his intention to retire from the district at the end of this school year.
He will have finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the 2022-23 school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena. His contract with the district expires on June 30. However, Mr. Brady will be staying on past June 30 to assist with the transition.
“Pat has agreed to assist us by staying on a little bit longer,” Mr. Haggett said.
