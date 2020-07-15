OSWEGO - Oswego Bookmobile will roll into Oswego neighborhoods this summer with the 2020 Season of Driving Books Home
Oswego Bookmobile has modified programming to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols while delivering free books and healthy snacks to youth in and around the city of Oswego
The program runs from now through Friday, Aug. 21 and will have stops at the following locations:
Monday
9-11 a.m. Hamilton Homes (the bookmobile will be set up in the lower parking lot of Oswego County Department of Health on Bunner Street behind Hamilton Homes)
12:30-2:30 p.m. East Park at East Oneida Street
Tuesday
9-11 a.m. Kingsford Park School at West Fifth and Niagara Street
12:30-2:30 p.m. West Park at West Fifth Street
Wednesday
9-11 a.m. Fitzhugh Park School at East Cayuga Street
12:30-1:15 p.m. Hill Top Trailer Park
1:30-2:15 p.m. Hillcrest Trailer Park
Friday
9-11 a.m. Champlain Commons 6 Samuel Way off City Line Road at the Community Center
12:30-2:30 p.m. Oak Hill Park at East Eighth Street
Oswego Bookmobile together with community partners Oswego City School District, Oswego Public Library, and SUNY Oswego bring this program into neighborhoods during this trying time.
Direct questions and inquiries to the Facebook page @Oswego Bookmobile or email info@oswegobookmobile.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.