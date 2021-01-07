NORWOOD — The Seaway Career and Technical Center in Norwood pivoted to remote learning for Thursday and Friday because of “multiple cases of COVID-19” within the school.
“Due to multiple cases of COVID-19 within our school and limited staffing as a result of mandatory quarantines, we will pivot to remote instruction for the remainder of the week with a return to in-person learning on January 11,” school officials said in a Wednesday Facebook posting.
In a separate post, they said they had been informed of a positive case of COVID-19 among the school’s Criminal Justice students.
“In order to protect the health and safety of all, students and staff who may have come in contact with the individual will be released immediately. Parents of students who are determined to be a contact of the positive individual will be notified by the school nurse or office to be picked up. Those students will not be allowed to ride the bus. Staff who have been in contact with the positive individual will also be notified and will go home immediately per our isolation procedures,” they said.
They said the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is conducing a “thorough contact tracing investigation” and some school staff and students may be put under a mandatory quarantine as a result.
The school serves seven component school districts in the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services region, and some of those districts relayed the information on their Facebook pages.
“Seaway Tech has announced that they will be remote this Thursday and Friday. If you attend BOCES, you may choose to do your classes at NNCS remotely as well. Please email the office and let us know if you will be attending remotely,” Norwood-Norfolk Central School officials said.
“As always, our SLC staff will be available to help support our students and families to navigate the process and working directly with the impacted students through our school nurse. Stay safe, Larries!” St. Lawrence Central High School Principal Kristen Zender said.
As of Wednesday, the school had reported five COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker. That number includes four on-site students and staff (excluding teachers) and one off-site student.
