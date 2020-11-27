NORWOOD — Seaway Career & Technical Education Center has announced its 2020-21 Quarter One Perfect Attendance.

Allied Health — Emma Clemo, Alexus Cuthbertm, Layla Johnson, Lucas LaSiege, Samantha Munson, Abeni Payne, Noboni Sultan, Emma Wells

Auto Tech 2 — Preston Farnsworth, Zachary Gilbert, Jenny LaMay, Connor McPherson, Angel Silva II

Auto Tech 1 — Dakota Allen, Royas Barney, Kylie Baxter, Cohl Breiner, Leon Forbes, Joshua Merrill, Rocco Perretta, Jasmin Razis, RaShawn Self, Brayden Stephenson, Andrew Ward

Building Trades 2 — Ryan Avery, Nicholas Chase, Ryan Frost, Dakota Thompson, Joseph Weir

Building Trades 1 — Wyatt Colter, Daniel Dodds-Walters, Tad Eddy, Joshua Hall, Dylan Jock, Daven LaFaver, Daniel Manor III, Carl Morris, Elisha Nadeau, Owen Ruest-Hewlett

Cosmetology 2 — William Gordon, Wynter Langlois, Harley Razis, Angela Smith, Abigail Sochia

Cosmetology 1 — Emma Facteau, Joslynn Farnsworth, Catherine Henry, Justyce Kargoe, Megan MacWilliams, Kitanna Newton, Alexis Newvine, Haley Stevenson, Jocelyn Stowell

Criminal Justice 2 — Madison Arquiett, Kyton Deon, Cooper Rabideau

Criminal Justice 1 — Kaden Baxter, Troy Lader, Mark McGrath, Ethan Ryan

Culinary Arts 2 — Julia Basford, Noel Newton, Joeann Reed, Keith Wilson

Culinary Food Asst 1 — Gabriel Phillips

Education & Human Srvc 2 — Aleesa Jarvis, Alexis LaBrake, Kenadee Love

Education & Human Srvc 1 — Olivia Chambers, Avery Collins, Alyssa Deragon, Lindsey Phippen, Rylee Wells

Health Careers 2 — Sophie Clothier

Health Careers 1 Jenna Granger, Brooke White

HVAC/R 2 — Michael Bolia Jr., Jonah Burnett, Zachery Chapman, Hadden Despaw, Greydenn Griffin

HVAC/R 1 — Logan Blackmer, Ryan Emlaw, Derek Morrill, Mark Perry Jr., Dominic Rafter, Brennin Snyder, Caden St. Andrews, Conor Taillon, Aric Taylor, Garrett Villnave

Metalworking 2 — Anthony Rizzo, Daryn Rourke-Square, Benjamin White

Metalworking 1 — Cody Ellsworth, Kaleb Hamilton, Mac LaPage, Danilo Oey-Langen, Ethan Plourde, Hayden Roi, Chase Sheehan, Michael Wells

Multi Occupations 2 — DaShaun Burnette, DeShaun Burnette

Multi Occupations 1 — Colton Brothers, Ray Carpenter

Natural Resource Mgmt 2 — Hunter Blauvelt, James Hissam

Natural Resource Mgmt 1 — Gunther Church, Gary Donie, Damion Hally, Duncan O’Brien, Amos O’Hara, Nicholas Tebo, Gavin Thompson, Cody Yette

Software Dev. & Bus. Design 1 — Haden Ashley, Aiden Brothers, Samantha Major

