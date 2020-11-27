NORWOOD — Seaway Career & Technical Education Center has announced its 2020-21 Quarter One Perfect Attendance.
Allied Health — Emma Clemo, Alexus Cuthbertm, Layla Johnson, Lucas LaSiege, Samantha Munson, Abeni Payne, Noboni Sultan, Emma Wells
Auto Tech 2 — Preston Farnsworth, Zachary Gilbert, Jenny LaMay, Connor McPherson, Angel Silva II
Auto Tech 1 — Dakota Allen, Royas Barney, Kylie Baxter, Cohl Breiner, Leon Forbes, Joshua Merrill, Rocco Perretta, Jasmin Razis, RaShawn Self, Brayden Stephenson, Andrew Ward
Building Trades 2 — Ryan Avery, Nicholas Chase, Ryan Frost, Dakota Thompson, Joseph Weir
Building Trades 1 — Wyatt Colter, Daniel Dodds-Walters, Tad Eddy, Joshua Hall, Dylan Jock, Daven LaFaver, Daniel Manor III, Carl Morris, Elisha Nadeau, Owen Ruest-Hewlett
Cosmetology 2 — William Gordon, Wynter Langlois, Harley Razis, Angela Smith, Abigail Sochia
Cosmetology 1 — Emma Facteau, Joslynn Farnsworth, Catherine Henry, Justyce Kargoe, Megan MacWilliams, Kitanna Newton, Alexis Newvine, Haley Stevenson, Jocelyn Stowell
Criminal Justice 2 — Madison Arquiett, Kyton Deon, Cooper Rabideau
Criminal Justice 1 — Kaden Baxter, Troy Lader, Mark McGrath, Ethan Ryan
Culinary Arts 2 — Julia Basford, Noel Newton, Joeann Reed, Keith Wilson
Culinary Food Asst 1 — Gabriel Phillips
Education & Human Srvc 2 — Aleesa Jarvis, Alexis LaBrake, Kenadee Love
Education & Human Srvc 1 — Olivia Chambers, Avery Collins, Alyssa Deragon, Lindsey Phippen, Rylee Wells
Health Careers 2 — Sophie Clothier
Health Careers 1 Jenna Granger, Brooke White
HVAC/R 2 — Michael Bolia Jr., Jonah Burnett, Zachery Chapman, Hadden Despaw, Greydenn Griffin
HVAC/R 1 — Logan Blackmer, Ryan Emlaw, Derek Morrill, Mark Perry Jr., Dominic Rafter, Brennin Snyder, Caden St. Andrews, Conor Taillon, Aric Taylor, Garrett Villnave
Metalworking 2 — Anthony Rizzo, Daryn Rourke-Square, Benjamin White
Metalworking 1 — Cody Ellsworth, Kaleb Hamilton, Mac LaPage, Danilo Oey-Langen, Ethan Plourde, Hayden Roi, Chase Sheehan, Michael Wells
Multi Occupations 2 — DaShaun Burnette, DeShaun Burnette
Multi Occupations 1 — Colton Brothers, Ray Carpenter
Natural Resource Mgmt 2 — Hunter Blauvelt, James Hissam
Natural Resource Mgmt 1 — Gunther Church, Gary Donie, Damion Hally, Duncan O’Brien, Amos O’Hara, Nicholas Tebo, Gavin Thompson, Cody Yette
Software Dev. & Bus. Design 1 — Haden Ashley, Aiden Brothers, Samantha Major
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.