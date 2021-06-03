NORWOOD — The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center in Norwood has chosen Corey Dow as the Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month for May 2021. He is a student in the HVAC/R Program. He is from the Massena Central School District and is the son of Corey Dow Sr.
Heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration is a two-year program designed to prepare students for employment in this field. Topics include basic electrical theory, wiring, troubleshooting skills, use of an electrical meter along with common electrical and mechanical hand tools, fundamental principles of refrigeration, combustion and trade safety. Throughout the program, there is also the opportunity to earn Federal Environmental Protection Agency Section 608 of the Clean Air Act Certification needed to handle refrigerants.
Upon completion of the program, Corey will be able to do electrical wiring, brazing-soldering, refrigerant handling and installation, gas piping, ductwork installation and fabrication and wiring controls.
“Corey is a good student in all aspects. He is willing to learn and does his work and more. He has a good attitude and is always prepared for the task at hand,” Bryan Mott, said about his student.
Students selected as Program Student of the Month for their class at Seaway Career & Technical Education Center include:
Jayden Martinez, Massena — building trades
Elise Sienkiewycz, Massena — cosmetology
Ethan Ryan, Brasher — criminal justice
Aaliyah Patterson, Massena — education & human services
Desirae Malone, Parishville-Hopkinton — health careers
Madison Dettmer, Canton — software development & business design
