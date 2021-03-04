NORWOOD — The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center in Norwood has announced that Noel Newton is the Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month for February. She is a student in the culinary arts program. She is from the Potsdam Central School District and is the daughter of Kevin and Kimberly Newton.
Culinary arts is a two-year program that provides students with entry-level skills in quantity and quality of food preparation. The program prepares future chefs and food service workers with skills in management, salad preparation, baking procedures (including cake decorating), storeroom management and customer service relations.
Students have the opportunity to become certified in ProStart and ServSafe. There are Dual Enrollment opportunities as well.
Upon completion of the program, Noel will have an entry-level knowledge of food preparation, safety and sanitation in relation to restaurants and food service establishments.
“Noel is a highly motivated student that has an eye for detail in baking and pastry. She is continuing her education at Paul Smith’s College majoring in Baking and Pastry Arts,” the instructor Chelsea Lawrence said.
Students selected as Program Student of the Month for their class at Seaway Career & Technical Education Center include:
Casey Basford, Potsdam — building trades
Chloe Kelly, Brasher Falls — cosmetology
Ethan Ryan, Brasher Falls — criminal justice
Alyssa Deragon, Massena — education & human services
Hunter Blauvelt, Canton — natural resource management
Raymond Miller Jr., Potsdam — software development & business design
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.