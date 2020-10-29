NORWOOD — The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center in Norwood has announced Wynter Langlois as the Potsdam Rotary Club Student of the Month for October 2020. She is a student in the Cosmetology Program. She is from the Potsdam Central School District and is the daughter of Scott Langlois and Lisa MacDonald.
The Cosmetology program is a two-year, 1,000-hour program that gives instruction and practical experience in the skills and theory necessary to be able to sit for the New York State Practical and Written Cosmetology Licensing Exams. Areas covered in this program include care of the hair, skin, nails and all other related services. Students work in a salon environment and perform services for community members. Cosmetology also teaches many transferable skills for the hospitality and entertainment industries.
Upon completion of the program and the 1,000-hour requirement, Wynter will sit for the state boards and upon successfully passing the boards; she can pursue employment as a licensed cosmetologist.
Mrs. Nicole Rutledge, Instructor, has said the following about her student: “Wynter is dependable, hardworking, respectful, kind, mature and always willing to help others. She is a great role model for her peers. She will make a great asset to any place of employment that she pursues”.
Students selected as Program Student of the Month for their class at Seaway Career & Technical Education Center include:
Jeffrey Crump, Parishville-Hopkinton — Building Trades
Collin Bromley, Norwood-Norfolk — Criminal Justice
Jacob Vercellotti, Potsdam — Culinary Arts
Lindsey Phippen, Brasher — Education & Human Services
Jacob McDougall, Canton — Multi Occupations
Connor McPherson, Massena — Auto Technology
Patrick Furgison, Canton — Software Development & Business Design
