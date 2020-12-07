ADAMS — The South Jefferson Central School District received confirmation Sunday that another staff member at Mannsville Manor Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
The district reported last Wednesday that a staff member tested positive.
Masking and social distance protocols and policies remain in place through the district and specific areas of the building have been identified for additional cleaning and disinfecting.
According to a release, the district is unable to release additional information about the positive individual.
