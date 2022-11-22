CANTON — Unruly spectators at Section 10 Northern Athletic Conference contests now face possible removal from the game under a new policy adopted by the conference’s member schools.
The new policy will go into effect for all Section 10 school districts starting with the first scrimmage of the 2022 winter sports season.
Partner school districts include Canton, Clifton-Fine, Colton-Pierrepont, Edwards-Knox, Gouverneur, Hammond, Harrisville, Hermon-DeKalb, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Madrid-Waddington, Massena, Morristown, Norwood-Norfolk, Ogdensburg, Parishville-Hopkinton, St. Lawrence and Potsdam in the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services region, and Chateauguay, Brushton-Moira, Malone, Salmon River, St. Regis Falls and Tupper Lake in Franklin County.
Section 10 officials say the new policy addresses the increasing number of incidents of inappropriate spectator behavior at athletic contests.
“Maintaining safe conditions for our student-athletes, staff, families and community members is our highest priority. This new policy will make expectations clear for all spectators, and help ensure everyone is able to enjoy our sporting contests,” Section 10 Executive Director Mark Wilson said in a statement.
The host school, coach, district administration or New York State Public High School Athletic Association representative is required to address any negative, inappropriate, derogatory comments or actions brought to the attention of a supervisor or school administrator by a spectator or group of spectators. For a first warning, the spectator or group of spectators will be told to refrain from any negative comments or actions.
If there’s a second warning, the spectators or group of spectators will have a personal discussion about New York State Public High School Athletic Association expectations and will be told that the next step will be their removal from the game or event if their behavior continues.
Spectators who are removed from the game must leave the facility for the remainder of the game. If they refuse to leave, play will be stopped until they leave the premises.
In addition, any spectator who’s removed will have a minimum penalty of completing the National Federation of State High School Associations Parent Credential courses of Positive Parenting Within School Programs and The Parent Seat. They must provide a certification of completion to the athletic department office after completing the course.
They also face a one-game suspension before they are allowed to attend any interscholastic event, either home or away. That suspension will be in effect for the next interscholastic event at the same level of the same sport from which the spectator was removed. If they’re removed during the last game of a sports season, that suspension will be served during the next applicable interscholastic event in a subsequent sports season.
Anyone who doesn’t complete the Parent Credential courses could face an additional suspension.
Section 10 officials said districts or officials have the right to bypass the steps based on the severity of the situation.
Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady recently told his board of education that the state Public High School Athletic Association had drafted a regulation to deal with spectator conduct at school sporting events, and the Massena Central School District was working on its plan to address the situation.
“It’s really to kind of elevate this conversation that this is conduct that we cannot condone,” he said during the meeting. “It’s quite rare for the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee to present this type of resolution, but they are seeing a rise in negative behavior by spectators at interscholastic contests. It’s creating a challenge around the state in order to attract officials because they don’t want to be in an atmosphere where there’s going to be verbal and sometimes physical confrontations.”
“Spectator behavior is the biggest issue we have in athletics,” Massena athletic director Gavin M. Regan said during the meeting. “I’m losing coaches because of the way people act in the stands. They’re saying stuff about them. The section can’t get officials because people are screaming at officials and they’re saying, ‘I don’t need this aggravation.’ I’m not trying to be alarmist, but that’s where we are. We’re trying to put something in place to try and address that.”
Superintendents recently met with Wilson to discuss the regulation.
“They’re seeing similar concerns and complaints around our section as well,” Mr. Brady said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.