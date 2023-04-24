WATERTOWN — There will be increased security at Watertown High School Tuesday morning after staff was alerted to a possible threat written in a bathroom Monday.
According to a message sent to parents and guardians Monday, school administration conducted an investigation with law enforcement to identify the source of the threat and its credibility.
The school was swept with search dogs and the building was determined to be safe.
School Tuesday will be conducted on its normal schedule, although the district said there will be increased security as students arrive in the morning.
The district said student safety is its highest priority and that it is grateful for the assistance of local law enforcement.
