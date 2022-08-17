WATERTOWN — The nursing program simulation lab at Jefferson Community College recently gained two new additions: Nursing Anne and a birthing mom, purchased with $100,000 in grant funding from the State and Municipal Facilities Program of the Dormitory Authority of the State University of New York, DASNY.
The DASNY funding was secured for JCC by state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Oswegatchie, to expand the college’s capacity for hands-on simulation training and consequently increase enrollment capacity in the program that prepares students to become registered nurses and brings the total number of life-like manikins at the college to four and the overall number of manikins to 11.
Prior to receiving the DASNY Grant, enrollment in JCC’s traditional nursing program was capped at 48 students. This fall, Jefferson will admit 64 nursing students.
“The DASNY grant gave us the ability to purchase two simulation manikins and create an entire birthing suite on campus,” said Dr. Marie A. Hess, interim nursing department chair, in a statement. “As a result, Jefferson is capable of offering more nursing labs and accommodating additional students.”
JCC’s new nursing program manikins are made with soft material and convey life-like characteristics such as speaking, eye movement and visible chest movement. Additionally, they are electronically equipped with six audible heart pulses, lung sounds and blood pressure readings. The birthing mom simulates all stages of labor from antepartum to postpartum and delivers a manikin baby.
“Now more than ever, the health care field is in need of new nurses,” said Sen. Ritchie in a statement. “I am pleased to have been able to secure these funds, which will allow JCC’s nursing program to provide nursing students with the hands-on experience they require, as well as enable the college to expand its class sizes. JCC consistently gets high marks for the quality of its nursing program and I’m confident this new equipment will help better prepare students for using their passion and talents to make a difference in the lives of the patients they will serve in the future.”
The new equipment was installed midway through the spring 2022 semester and instructors received training on the state-of-the-art equipment in March. Students began labs with Nursing Anne and the birthing mom in April. The timing proved to be fortuitous as in May, JCC was a co-recipient, with SUNY Polytechnic Institute, of a $250,000 SUNY award aimed at strengthening the registered nursing pipeline, improving graduate retention rates in the RN and BSN programs, and developing a seamless pathway for RNs to pursue BSN, Master of Science in Nursing, and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs at SUNY Polytechnic Institute. The grant was part of $3.2 million investment from SUNY to create 1,500 more spots for nursing students.
“The nursing shortage in New York continues to be a high priority issue,” Dr. Hess said in a statement. “Serving additional students and graduating more highly prepared nurses will certainly help to alleviate some of the shortage in our region.”
