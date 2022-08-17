JCC gains funds for nursing program

Nursing student Jennifer L. Vides, of Fort Drum, uses the new birthing mom manikin to simulate taking a blood pressure reading. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — The nursing program simulation lab at Jefferson Community College recently gained two new additions: Nursing Anne and a birthing mom, purchased with $100,000 in grant funding from the State and Municipal Facilities Program of the Dormitory Authority of the State University of New York, DASNY.

The DASNY funding was secured for JCC by state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Oswegatchie, to expand the college’s capacity for hands-on simulation training and consequently increase enrollment capacity in the program that prepares students to become registered nurses and brings the total number of life-like manikins at the college to four and the overall number of manikins to 11.

