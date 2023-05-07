LOWVILLE — Lewis County legislators approved an increase in the rates the Public Health Department can pay for special services for pre-school children with developmental challenges.
Counties are responsible for making sure 3- to 5-year-old children get the support they need, like physical, occupational and speech therapy, psychological services and one-to-one aides, whether it be at home or in a group setting.
Like all things requiring specialized service providers, that has become more difficult since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On a statewide level, there’s a provider shortage. Our providers only get paid for time they’re actually with a child providing the service,” said the county’s Public Health Director Ashley Waite.
The time spent documenting each case and traveling often long distances “like (the 71 miles) from Harrisville to Osceola,” are not included, making the actual hourly compensation lower that it appears on paper.
Mrs. Waite said the long distances between clients also make the average compensation rates in rural areas around the state double the rates for the same services in New York City, where providers can go to many children in one building. In the north country, the therapists can usually only get to three or four children in a day.
School districts, which also provide these services, do not have this limitation and, she said, they “do a better job with compensation.”
“School districts can give providers full-time status. They get benefits. They get paid no matter how many children they see. Obviously they can see a lot more because they are in the school setting and they’re there when the kids are there,” she said.
The state’s new budget allows for an 11% increase in the amount these providers are paid in school settings for early intervention programs which will bring the rate up to $74 from about $66 per half-hour session, causing many counties to reevalute their rates, she said.
Likewise, the county’s new rates, approved by county legislators on May 2 night, will bring the compensation up to $74 for occupational, physical and speech therapies for individual sessions and up to $100 from $64 for individual psychological services. The largest jump is from $9 to $17 per hour for one-to-one aids for the children needing that direct attention.
Group rate increases for all of these services are more moderate.
The state helps to pay for these crucial services, covering 59.5%. That means the county, for example, would pay $40.77 for individual psychological services at the new $100 rate with the state paying $59.50. Medicaid reimburses 50% of their rates for children enrolled with them. Mrs. Waite said the timeframe for reimbursements are not predictable and can be delayer by a year or more.
During the Health and Human Services Committee meeting last month, Mrs. Waite told legislators that the increases will allow the department to be more competitive and ensure there are enough providers to serve all of the children in the county that need these types of support — a number that is back on the rise again in the county after a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
The need for all of these services is determined by professional evaluations and are provided at no cost to the parent.
Since last year, the county has had a waiting list for pre-school children needing these services for the first time. There are currently 25 children waiting.
Last year, 229 3- to 5-year-olds in the county were assisted and Mrs. Waite said that number is not on track to be elevated by the end of this year.
“(The increases) will definitely make us competitive because we’ll be close to what the highest counties pay,” Mrs. Waite said in an interview, “We won’t be at the top, but we’ll be close.”
The rate hikes will go into effect on July 5. Mrs. Waite said her department’s budget this year was planned in anticipation of the need for the increases.
