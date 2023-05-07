LOWVILLE — Lewis County legislators approved an increase in the rates the Public Health Department can pay for special services for pre-school children with developmental challenges.

Counties are responsible for making sure 3- to 5-year-old children get the support they need, like physical, occupational and speech therapy, psychological services and one-to-one aides, whether it be at home or in a group setting.

