NORFOLK — Seven area schools were recipients of funding in the latest round of allocations from the Smart Schools Bond Act that provides financial assistance for technology needs.
Gouverneur Central School received $334,886, which includes $331,200 for classroom technology.
Heuvelton Central School received $195,371 for classroom technology.
Lowville Academy and Central School received $281,209, which includes $68,970 for school connectivity and $219,152 for classroom technology.
Madrid-Waddington Central School received $232,999, which includes $63,000 for school connectivity and $169,99 for high-tech security.
Norwood-Norfolk Central School received $545,610 for classroom technology.
Parishville-Hopkinton Central School received $179,000 for school connectivity.
Sackets Harbor Central School received $90,368 for classroom technology.
All together, 78 Smart Schools Investment plans were approved, totaling $59.9 million, as part of the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act. The Smart Schools Bond Act, approved by New York state voters in 2014, authorized the issuance of $2 billion of general obligation bonds to finance improved educational technology and infrastructure to improve learning and opportunity for students throughout the state.
The Norwood-Norfolk Central School Board of Education had approved the district’s plan earlier this year. The district’s portion of the state funding is $1.2 million.
“This will include $545,610 for classroom technology. Our portion of the SSBA is $1,236,797, so that leaves $691,187 for future projects,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said.
Chromebooks and mobile hotspots were among the items listed on the district’s latest application.
While the district had enough Chromebooks for students who are learning remotely, they needed to keep their supply updated. Their submission included 700 Chromebooks at $221 each, for a total of $154,700.
They also plan to purchase 95 Dell Mobile Precision computers with performance docks, Dell monitors and Dell Pro briefcases. Those are $1,528 each, for a total of $145,160.
In addition, the plan included the purchase of 50 Smart Boards and accessories at $4,759 each, for a total of $237,950, and 30 mobile hotspots at $260 each, for a total of $7,800.
This was the third time the district had applied for funding to increase technology. Without the Smart School Investment Plan, the cost of technology upgrades and additions would be coming out of the district’s budget.
Total projects included in the latest round included $21.2 million for high-tech security, $16.7 million for school connectivity, $14.6 million for classroom technology, $5.3 million for pre-kindergarten classrooms, $1.1 million for the replacement of transportable classroom units and $1.1 million for non-public schools’ classroom technology and school connectivity.
“Our schools are continuing to evolve as they meet the new demands brought on by the pandemic, and the Smart Schools Bond Act is providing students with the latest technology so they can stay connected no matter where their classroom is,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement. “Even as rising vaccinations and a nation-leading testing program are paving the way for all students to return to the classroom, districts continue to navigate a new reality and with this funding, we are helping them while preparing students to succeed in the 21st century economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.