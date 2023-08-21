ALBANY — Seven north country libraries will receive a share of $34 million that has been awarded to 197 public libraries statewide for construction and renovation projects.
The north country will receive $1,599,272 in funding for the projects, according to the state Education Department.
The Canton Free Library in Canton will receive $56,250 to replace two boilers for heat and hot water.
The Canton Free Library in Rensselaer Falls is scheduled to receive $33,050 for the conversion of the basement into library storage and programming space.
The Hepburn Library of Norfolk plans to use its $73,758 in funding to restore stone work on portions of the building’s exterior.
The Hepburn Library of Hermon will also receive funding. They’re getting $466,500 to replace the building’s roof, install gutters, rehabilitate the chimneys, replace exterior stairs with original design, and make electrical and air conditioning improvements.
In Jefferson County, the Ellisburg Free Library will receive $182,900 to address Americans With Disabilities Act compliance, accessibility, book drop, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), windows, LED lighting, flooring, furnishings and signage.
The North Country Library System in Watertown will receive $122,516. It plans to remediate asbestos, upgrade lighting to LED, create a server/file room, increase storage, install a generator and address office spaces.
The Constableville Library in Lewis County has been earmarked for $93,705 to renovate an attic to create a teen space and address emergency exit and a handicap-accessible front entrance.
State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said the funds are designed to help libraries construct new buildings, update electrical wiring and computer technology, improve broadband infrastructure, meet energy efficiency standards, renovate facilities to provide greater accessibility, and provide meeting spaces to accommodate community needs.
“Thriving libraries are essential to thriving communities and to the wellbeing of all New Yorkers. Libraries give individuals the opportunity to learn, collaborate, gain new skills, and become active participants in their communities. This funding is not only critical to improving library infrastructure, but also to enriching the lives of New Yorkers in every region of the state,” she said in a statement.
The $34 million in capital funds for State Aid for Library Construction is provided in the 2022-23 enacted state budget. In the recent 2023-24 state budget, $34 million was provided for projects that will be announced in summer of 2024.
The deadline to apply for that funding to the New York State Library is Oct. 4.
Project activities eligible for awards include financing broadband infrastructure projects, construction of additions to existing buildings, and the renovation or rehabilitation of existing space.
The projects can include roof replacement; the purchase and installation of alternative energy sources; new HVAC systems; windows, doors, and lighting systems; electrical upgrades; and construction of new or replacement of walkways and parking lots, as well as stand-by generators and EV charging stations.
New furniture, shelving and equipment, including computer equipment, can be purchased for new or newly renovated space.
Renovations designed to provide accessibility for patrons with disabilities are a high priority. Priority is also given to projects that will extend library services to people residing in geographically isolated and economically disadvantaged and distressed communities.
