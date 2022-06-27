ADAMS — Nothing if not a fighter, two-time cancer survivor Shause Q. Gregoire has always refused to accept defeat, as evidenced by his determination to not only conquer the disease twice, but also continue with his coursework from various hospital beds in order to graduate on time.
Diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer, in May of 2010, he and his mother, Kishma J. Mckay-Anthony, had been visiting doctors offices since October of 2009 before a diagnosis was given to them. The two moved from the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2007 when Shause was four, along with his aunt’s family, which was military. They stayed with them for a bit in Adams Center before moving out to live on their own, and Shause was a kindergartener at South Jefferson when he was diagnosed. He has been with the district ever since, though he has had more than the average number of absences due to appointments and prolonged hospital stays in different cities.
“I was not really in school a lot, I just tried to do what I could and the teachers respected what I could do,” he said. “I feel like I did good this year, my grades are pretty high. I got a couple of awards for best student in the quarters and everything, so it shows that I actually put in work and I’m doing my best so I can graduate with everyone.”
Shause was able to have a tutor at home as needed and attended summer school, and he also had hospital teachers that would receive work from South Jeff and teach him when he was hospitalized, which, along with his own determination, helped him to succeed and achieve this milestone in his academic career. In the fall, he will attend Springfield College in Massachusetts for Sports Management. Before he leaves, he will be working with the South Jeff Summer Rec Youth Program and said he enjoys helping kids.
At first, back in 2009, doctors thought what Shause was experiencing was some sort of cold, possibly a result of traveling back and forth from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Upstate New York, not being accustomed to the changes in weather. It was suggested the two go back home to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a visit to see if it would help, but things actually got much worse and Shause was referred to Syracuse. Following his diagnosis, he received treatment and was cancer free for a number of years until he relapsed in 2017. Realizing chemo wouldn’t cut it this time, they were told that his chances were not good without doing a bone marrow transplant, which ended up taking place in February of 2018.
The two then spent approximately a year and a half to two years in a New York City hospital fighting for his life following the transplant, which brought with it a host of complications.
“I got a lot of bad side effects and had to go through a lot more pain, different things I’ve never heard of that can be in a body,” Shause said. “It was really hard for me at times. A couple doctors said I wasn’t gonna make it, but I didn’t want to stop fighting. Mom took action and we got a new doctor and she started helping me to get better. I was really sick, but I knew I had to keep fighting.”
According to Kishma, throughout that process, he got graft-versus-host disease, stage three kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure- you name it, it happened, she said. Most of it is corrected now, though Shause still lives with kidney disease, which flip flops his high blood pressure at times. He also developed what is known as avascular necrosis, the death of bone tissue due to a loss of blood supply, in both knees and hips. Shause recently had knee replacement surgery on his left knee and is currently in physical therapy for recovery.
While high school graduation is a milestone for all students that make it that far, Shause being able to graduate with his class is a big deal for another reason as well. At a certain point, doctors did not believe he would live long enough to make it that far. Not accepting that outcome, he set his focus on recovery while continuing with his work whenever he was able. Kishma remembers being with him in New York City in the hospital room, where there were days he couldn’t really take on the work when the teachers came in.
“I remember him telling me, ‘Mom, no matter how bad it gets, please always push me to do my work because I want to still be with my same classmates when I get back home.’”
At a certain point, school had to be dismissed completely for a couple months after Shause developed a pseudomonas bacterial infection while in the hospital during his relapse, but about a month or so later, things started to take a turn for the better and work in Shause’s favor.
“Them saying that I wouldn’t make it, sometimes I’d believe it, I’d be worried at times,” Shause said. “When my mom wasn’t in there I’d think about what would happen if I died? I have friends and everything, family, and it would take a toll on my mom because my mom and I are close, I’m a mamma’s boy. I feel like that momentum, something kind of pushed inside of me, I prayed and asked God what to do, I just knew that I had to fight. I just fought and fought and think everything is good now.”
He said after missing half of eighth and ninth grade, he was kind of bummed because he’d never been to high school at that point. When he made it back, he said everything was new to him and felt like a different world sometimes. The sports fanatic, who used to play basketball and baseball, has missed them a lot throughout his medical journey. Not being able to play at all his senior year due to his knee problems has been tough, but he hopes that once his knee has recovered, he can slowly get back into the sports he loves, especially basketball.
“His work ethic, no matter what he does, he pushes himself to the limit till the end,” Kishma said. “When we were leaving for New York City to do that bone marrow transplant, I think it was either the night before or two nights before that Shause played basketball right down to the end, which is crazy because he knew he had a dire sickness.”
Determined to get a last game in, he wrapped the stent he had in his arm and took to the court. His mom said that many doctors, especially those in Syracuse, encouraged her to let him do whatever he needed to get him through on this journey, so that’s exactly what she did, helping him to wrap himself and be as safe as possible as he played. She said when he was a kid, he was always the energetic one that bounced from one end of the court to the other, and was good at what he did when it came to sports. He still is, he’s just not physically able to show off his skills at the moment, but hopes to one day get back at it.
“I think going on to college now and doing what I can do, if I can help out with the team or if it gets better and I can start doing little things, clubs are something, I will try my best, and if I can’t do it then I’ll take what I have to do, maybe try to do more coaching or something,” Shause said. “If I get through with the sports management and everything I would like to be a professional coach. Or, if everything’s good with my body, play. Probably it’s not going to be the NBA or anything, but professional basketball.”
He said it will be tough leaving his mom and everyone back home when he goes to college, but is excited for the new opportunity. When he leaves, he said he’ll miss his friends, of course, and also the staff at South Jeff, some of whom he has gotten close with and who have been kind to him through his journey.
“South Jeff is just phenomenal, there’s something about it,” Kishma said. “That community, they know how to pull together when you’re going through a tragedy. The school works with you, they do whatever they can to find the resources to make stuff happen for these kids.”
Having his mom with him every step of the way through his original diagnosis and recovery through his relapse and long road to recovery that has followed, it only makes sense that Shause would see his mom as a sort of hero in his life. In fifth grade, when given an assignment to write about a superhero, someone in his life who was an idol, he chose Kishma.
“I was in nothing but tears because it was all about me and what I’ve done for him and the journey,” she said. “He always will tell me, ‘Mom, I could not have done this without you.’ A doctor in New York City, a last year resident, when he was leaving his residency to go to a new hospital came in and said, ‘Mom, I know there were tough days, but I would not change anything about you because if we had more parents that fight for the kids the way you did, we probably would still have more kids alive.’”
She noted that she just counts her blessings every day that she still has Shause with her, and is incredibly proud of how he has handled himself through many trying times in his young life. While she doesn’t know what it will be like to have him “fly the coop,” she is confident that he will be okay, comforted by the knowledge that her son will continue to be a fighter in the face of adversity.
“He’s always going to have some kind of medical checkup to do for the rest of his life, but he’s just gonna own it and say, ‘This is who I am, this is what I have to live with,” Kishma said. “Because there’s no giving up. We didn’t give up, we got this far, and we can’t give up now.”
