Sheldon Institute ready for 43rd year of summer education

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Institute will hold its 43rd summer educational enrichment program over a two-week period in July and August.
Children entering grades two through 10 can attend one or both weeks of the on-campus program – July 25 to 29 and/or Aug. 1 to 5 – with registration open via oswego.edu/summercamps. The curriculum differs each week.
The choice of courses will return this year for the junior (grades six and seven) and senior (grades eight to 10) age groups.
Sheldon Institute also offers courses in the novice (grades two and three) and intermediate (grades four and five) age ranges.
This longtime summer program addresses the academic and cultural needs of students. The program provides students with engaging, hands-on activities instructed by college professors, public school teachers and experienced practitioners.
The program runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily on the SUNY Oswego campus during those two weeks. Sheldon Institute will provide a complimentary lunch each day, and before and after childcare from 8-9 a.m. and from 4-5 p.m.
Cost for the programs are $160 per week, with a limited number of scholarships available.
Support for the Sheldon Institute is provided by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the Tarandi Foundation and SUNY Oswego.
For more information or program-related questions, visit oswego.edu/sheldon-institute or email summeryouthprogram@oswego.edu.
