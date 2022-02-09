WATERTOWN — City School District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said in an update sent out via ParentSquare Wednesday that Sherman Elementary students may return to the building Thursday for regular in-person instruction.
The school went virtual Tuesday and Wednesday following a water main break that occurred over the weekend. Repairs wrapped up Monday and the water was turned back on, but testing needed to be completed before students could return.
All repair work to the water main break has been completed and the school has passed all water testing protocols.
“I am beyond grateful for the dedication and hard work of our students, staff, families and community during the past several days,” the superintendent said.
According to Mrs. LaBarr, the first water was sampled at 3 p.m. Monday. Twenty-four hours later a second water sample was collected. First results from Monday were ‘perfect,’ according to Mrs. LaBarr.
As for why the water main broke in the first place, according to Mrs. LaBarr, no one could really pinpoint the reason, though there were a couple different thoughts about it. One was that a lot of the pipes are old, and another other was the differences in the temperatures that the north country has experienced over the past couple of weeks, but nothing definitive has been determined as of yet.
