WATERTOWN — Sherman Elementary School will remain physically closed until at least Thursday following a water main break that occurred over the weekend.
Repairs wrapped up Monday, and the water has been turned back on, but testing must be completed over the next few days before business as usual can resume. Sherman Elementary students will be fully remote for at least Tuesday and Wednesday, and that may be extended depending on the results of the water sample testing.
“If we have any glitches with testing of the water samples, I will be updating our parents through ParentSquare,” said District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr. “We just have to get through the timestamps on the required time on the water testing, and hopefully we pass everything and we come back to school on Thursday.”
According to Mrs. LaBarr, the first water was sampled at three o’clock Monday afternoon. Twenty four hours later a second water sample will need to be collected. The first test should come back in 16 hours, so Mrs. LaBarr said the district is hoping for results by around noon Tuesday to see if there is anything present in the water that shouldn’t be.
Chromebook pick-up has been extended in the Sherman gymnasium between 8 and 10 a.m. Tuesday. On Monday, the school had rotating staff in the gym for parents and students to go and pick up their Chromebooks. The district also sent out three buses in the afternoon to all of its bus students to give them the option to pick up their Chromebooks at their usual bus pickups.
Teachers will send messages via ParentSquare and will provide Zoom links for each part of the school day. Students should expect to follow their normal schedules and participate in specials, intervention, support services, and all classroom instruction as directed by the teacher.
“In addition, we’ve got food ready for those who need it, breakfast and lunch for today and for tomorrow to get started,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “And then on Wednesday, we’ll be offering food for families that need it on a pickup basis and that message will go out at some point on Wednesday. So I think we have all of our bases covered as far as making sure that our students needs are being met.”
As for why the water main broke in the first place, that has been the question since it happened and according to Mrs. LaBarr; no one could really pinpoint the reason, though there were a couple different thoughts about it. One was that a lot of the pipes are old, and another was the differences in the temperatures that the north country has experienced over the past couple of weeks, but nothing definitive as of yet.
“I think what’s ironic is that Sherman last week had zero cases, here we are doing really well with COVID and our numbers are great, and then we have a water main break over the weekend,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “I guess the good news is that we’ve had these plans in place because of COVID, so we’re able to shift very quickly because we were prepared.”
