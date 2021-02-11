BRASHER FALLS — There wasn’t any snow falling locally Thursday morning, but the St. Lawrence Central School District enjoyed a snow day because of a lack of staff and substitutes.
Superintendent Christopher Rose said the district had an opportunity to send 25 staff members to SUNY Potsdam three weeks ago for their first COVID-19 vaccination, and the second vaccination was administered Wednesday.
“Some people have a different reaction to it. I knew I was going to have to keep an eye on everything,” he said.
With staff members in quarantine, there weren’t enough substitutes to pick up the classroom work.
“They’re tough to find,” Mr. Rose said.
He said they can usually manage finding 10 to 11 substitutes or can handle some of the load in-house.
“When you hit 17 or 18, that’s impossible. You just can’t do it,” he said.
The district remained open when other area districts recently used one of their snow days. So, Thursday was the first of seven available snow days used by St. Lawrence Central School.
Mr. Rose said he anticipated staff and students returning to instruction Friday, their last day before mid-winter break.
Although BOCES programs ran as usual, St. Lawrence Central School students who attend those programs were also enjoying a snow day.
As of Wednesday, the district had reported 31 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 24 on- and off-site students and seven on- and off-site teachers and staff.
Morristown Central School officials reported Wednesday they were informed that a student, who was learning remotely, tested positive for COVID-19, as well as a staff member. But it did not impact the district’s hybrid schedule.
“No contact tracing is required as neither individual has been within the building under which the contact tracing timelines would require,” they said in a letter posted on the district’s website.
As of Wednesday, the district had reported 12 COVID-19 cases — 10 on- and off-site students and two on- and off-site teachers and staff.
