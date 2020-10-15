OSWEGO — Noting a large volume of support for and inquiries about the Oswego City School District marching band season, Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said Tuesday, Oct. 6 a shorter season would take place in the spring.
After discussions with staff and reviewing survey results from program members, the decision was made to move forward with plans to offer a spring season that could include socially distanced practices and a performance on the turf.
“They really want to do a performance out on the new turf,” said Dr. Calvin, adding the hope is things by spring will have calmed down with COVID-19 enough to grant the program, and importantly the outgoing seniors, their wish.
During his Superintendent’s Report at the board of education meeting, Dr. Calvin told the board he is “on board with this plan” and “recommended this plan” as the best course of action.
The district would also like to provide transportation for any student who needs it, a cost that would need to be approved at a future board meeting as plans become finalized. A survey would also be sent around to assess those transportation needs, Dr. Calvin added.
“As we move forward, we will provide the community and program with practice schedules and performances,” said Dr. Calvin. “As we move toward the spring, depending on what protocols need to be in place like screening and safety, we would obviously want to do anything necessary to ensure safety for all of our students and staff. We would come back to (the board) at that time to discuss that.”
Dr. Calvin thanked the band staff for reaching out and their willingness to work together to make the best of the current situation. Further updates will be forthcoming as they are available, the superintendent added.
