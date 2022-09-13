LAFARGEVILLE — Just a few months after Watertown firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse’s death, the small Catholic church in LaFargeville where he was baptized, celebrated his first communion and was an altar boy closed with the retirement of its priest.

While the closure saddened them, the fallen firefighter’s parents, David M. and Stacy L. Morse, thought it would be a nice gesture to arrange for some of St. John the Evangelist Church’s most treasured artifacts, the Stations of Cross, be given to Peyton’s beloved Siena College, about 5 miles north of downtown Albany.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.