LAFARGEVILLE — Just a few months after Watertown firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse’s death, the small Catholic church in LaFargeville where he was baptized, celebrated his first communion and was an altar boy closed with the retirement of its priest.
While the closure saddened them, the fallen firefighter’s parents, David M. and Stacy L. Morse, thought it would be a nice gesture to arrange for some of St. John the Evangelist Church’s most treasured artifacts, the Stations of Cross, be given to Peyton’s beloved Siena College, about 5 miles north of downtown Albany.
The church’s 14 wooden images — depicting Jesus Christ on the day of his crucifixion — will be prominently displayed along a trail on campus that the college is dedicating in the fallen firefighter’s name.
“It’s overwhelming,” his mother said.
Members of the Siena College community will be able to stroll along the trail in a wooded area, sit on marble benches and stop at each of the stations to pray and meditate.
They’ll be greeted by a sign with a photo of Peyton and the story about his journey to the college and dream of becoming a Watertown city firefighter.
“I just think it’s kind of a legacy for Peyton,” said the Rev. Larry Anderson, the college chaplain who befriended Peyton and talked with him about the young firefighter’s religious beliefs.
In March 2021, Peyton died after a medical emergency while training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. His parents believe their son’s death could have been prevented.
In May, Peyton received his diploma from Siena posthumously. He was also volunteer with the nearby Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department while he was a student.
His parents will be joined at today’s dedication by Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Terry R. LaValley, former parishioners of St. John’s Church and their retired pastor, the Rev. Arthur LaBaff, Albany area firefighters who knew Peyton and others.
They will see how the college turned a rope trail into Peyton’s Path. The 14 Stations of the Cross have been enshrined in wooden display cases.
“It’s clear that he had a big impact on the college,” said Watertown Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman.
During the dedication, each of the stations will receive a blessing. The trail will be open to the public.
Several months ago, the Rev. Anderson was walking on campus when he noticed the no-longer-used trail behind the college gym and thought that it would be a beautiful place to honor his friend and become the home for the donated Stations of the Cross, he said.
It’s near The Grotto, a special place on campus that provides sacred space for prayer, contemplation, healing and peace. It was a favorite spot for Peyton, where he contemplated his religious beliefs.
In just three days, the college raised enough in donations to acquire the 14 $5,000 marble benches, Mrs. Morse said.
“It’s really a beautiful addition for prayer and, second of all, it reminds us of Peyton,” the Rev. Anderson said.
The Morses, who received the Rev. LaBaff’s permission to donate the stations, didn’t know about the college’ plan for the trail until they got a call four months ago from the Rev. Anderson, Mrs. Morse said.
She stressed how they are honored that pieces of their small church will honor their son on the Siena College campus.
