WATERTOWN — Bad political and public opinion polling could be hurting the strength of American democracy, but Don P. Levy of the Siena College Research Institute said good polling can build up the strength of he nation’s democracy.
In a presentation at Jefferson Community College on Wednesday night, Mr. Levy, a veteran pollster who has run the research institute since 2007, said there have been many challenges in the public polling industry over the last few years, most visible since 2016.
“2016, polling had a bad year,” he said. “We had a prediction based on the aggregation of polls that we would have President Hillary Clinton, and in 2016 that did not occur.”
Since then, he said there has been a massive shift in the polling industry, with pollsters taking a hard look at their methods, how they account for people who don’t trust polls or the press, what questions they ask and how to ask them.
Mr. Levy said Siena has led its own rebuilding efforts, and has taken a novel approach of weighting polls for “anti-establishment” voters, or voters who will not respond to poll questions. Mr. Levy said that has helped make SCRI polls much more accurate, earning the institute an A rating from poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight in 2022.
There are still problems, Mr. Levy said. The number of people who respond to public opinion polls has dropped steadily, and outright hate for poll staff who call private lines has become a feature of working for these institutes. Expenses have gone up, with hourly wages for staff increasing along with the costs for the technology to conduct polls.
“It’s a hard time to be a pollster,” Mr. Levy said.
A series of national and state-level polls conducted by SCRI in recent months have uncovered a troubling trend. More Americans are pessimistic about the future of the country, and a majority think that American democracy is under threat. Trust in institutions like the presidency, Congress, the Supreme Court or mainstream media is at historic lows, and public opinion is wildly split on a number of political issues, driven largely by political ideology.
However, Mr. Levy said there’s a dichotomy there. Almost 50% of those polled reported that they still think the U.S. is the greatest country in the world, while about 42% said it’s still great, but not the best.
“Simultaneously, voters are telling us they think our democracy is under threat, but at the same time they offer, at the rate of 49%, that America is the greatest country in the world,” he said.
Additionally, in a national poll that gauged which values people consider the most important, about 80% of people agreed that equality, liberty and progress are core American values.
Mr. Levy said there are many reasons that so many people are worried about the future of the U.S., but still confident in it’s strength. As for the role that pollsters may play in that future, Mr. Levy said that good, well-conducted and transparent public opinion polls have the potential to inform politicians, encourage the populace and give government a clear direction.
“I do think that polls can make a contribution, that we can do something to make this a truer democracy,” he said.
But he warned that bad polls, conducted in error or with the intention to misrepresent public opinion, can cause significant harm.
“There are political push polls, that candidates will use to try to get their message out and influence public opinion,” he said.
He said the influence of those polls can be wide-ranging. Poll aggregators, like FiveThirtyEight, will include these less-reliable polls in their analyses, and in 2022 those polls and aggregators are what led to so many in the mainstream media suggesting that Republicans would sweep to an easy victory in races across the country in a “red wave.”
No such red wave occurred, and Mr. Levy said in the aftermath it was clear those less reliable polls had far overestimated Republicans’ popularity.
“There was a tendency for the red wave to be promulgated in the press,” he said, pointing out that many reporters were relying on the polling aggregators without selecting which polls to use and which to ignore.
Mr. Levy said the key to avoiding similar mistakes in the future is by paying attention to the polls one is reading. He said any pollster of quality will provide the exact wording of their questions, the weighting calculations they performed to parse the data, the sample size and margin of error, as well as methodology and the makeup of their staff and funding sources.
“It’s a tall ask to be an informed consumer of polls, but if this is something you care about, and you see a finding you’re interested in, then take the time to trace it back to its source,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.