Singer Jared Campbell welcomed back into Fulton schools

FULTON - Singer, songwriter and district favorite Jared Campbell began visiting Fulton elementary schools last week, restarting an annual tradition that had been hampered by the pandemic.
On Friday, Dec. 9, students at Granby and Volney Elementary schools were treated to a guest performance from award-winning singer and songwriter Campbell. Originally from upstate New York, Campbell now tours nationally, focusing on positive, uplifting messages for his youthful audiences.
Campbell began the morning with two concerts at Granby Elementary before moving on to Volney Elementary that afternoon. At each, he was greeted by students Pre-K to sixth grade.
Campbell is no stranger to the Fulton School district. Prior to the pandemic, his concerts were a annual tradition within the district. District leaders hope to reinvigorate regular appearances in years to come.
In February, the district plans to welcome Campbell back into Fulton schools for twin concerts at Fairgrieve and Lanigan Elementary.
