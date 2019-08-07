PARISH - The sixth graders at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School are officially seventh graders moving across the street to the junior/senior high school as they marked the occasion with a special ceremony at the school. Parents, family and friends were on hand to witness the ceremony and celebrate their accomplishment of officially ending their elementary school career.
Special awards were presented for attendance and additional awards included:
· President’s Award for Educational Excellence: Cali Eipp, Bruce Flanagan, William Francisco and Breeana Phillips. President’s Award for Educational Achievement: Tanner Ault, Gary DuPont, Collin Hallock, Leilani Hillabrandt, Haiden Masters, Alanna Saxton, Steven Webb, Annaleah Wejko and Braeden Wheeler.
· The Triple C Award recognizing student’s character, courage and commitment was awarded to Leilani Hillabrandt and Gary Dupont.
Completion certificates were presented to the sixth grade students by Principal Julie Woolson and the sixth grade team of teachers.
A reception ceremony was held following the ceremony for those attending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.