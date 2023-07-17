CANTON — St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team’s 2023-24 schedule has been annnced. It includes 12 non-conference games, a matchup against the US National Development team, and the University of Ottawa, along with their ECAC slate.
The Skating Saints open the campaign on Oct. 7 when they play host to RIT at Appleton Arena. The following weekend, the Saints will welcome Vermont and Penn State to Canton before heading to Merrimack College on Oct, 22 for a single contest.
St. Lawrence will continue its early home-heavy schedule on Oct. 27 when the Saints host Michigan Tech before taking on Lake Superior the following night. After a trip to Ferris State Nov. 3-4, the Skating Saints open their conference slate with games against Union and RPI at Appleton Arena.
After a trip to Yale and Brown Nov. 17-18, the Saints dip their toes back into non-conference play with a trip to the alma Mater of Coach Brent Brekke at Western Michigan on Nov. 24-25.
The Skating Saints will host Dartmouth and Harvard Dec. 1-2, then on Dec. 8 will welcome the US National Development team to Canton for a matchup. On Dec. 30, the team will close out 2023 with an exhibition game with the University of Ottawa at Appleton.
St. Lawrence will ring in the New Year with road games against Canisius and RIT Jan. 5-6 before entering the stretch run of their ECAC schedule.
Among the conference contests is Route 11 rival Clarkson whom the Saints will play in Potsdam on Jan. 26 before the rivalry comes to the friendly confines of Appleton Arena.
The rest of January, all of February, and the first weekend in March, will feature the rest of the Saints’ stretch run of games against ECAC opponents as they gear up towards the 2024 ECAC playoffs.
Ticket information for the men’s games will be announced soon.
