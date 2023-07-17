St. Lawrence’s Philippe Chapleau, right, and Clarkson’s Nick Wicks chase after the loose puck, during the first period of a game in 2022. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team’s 2023-24 schedule has been annnced. It includes 12 non-conference games, a matchup against the US National Development team, and the University of Ottawa, along with their ECAC slate.

The Skating Saints open the campaign on Oct. 7 when they play host to RIT at Appleton Arena. The following weekend, the Saints will welcome Vermont and Penn State to Canton before heading to Merrimack College on Oct, 22 for a single contest.

