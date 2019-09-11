CANTON, New York — St. Lawrence University maintains its strong standing among national liberal arts colleges in the most recent edition of U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges 2020” rankings. The report builds upon a long list of national recognitions for St. Lawrence from The Princeton Review, Fiske and Kiplinger, among others.
“U.S. News has recognized St. Lawrence’s resolute commitment to individualized learning that capitalizes on a multi-dimensional approach to gaining both diverse knowledge and experience,” said Vice President of the University and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg in a press release from the college. “For example, our nationally-recognized First-Year Program demonstrates our unwavering support to jump-start student success; our award-winning off-campus study programs teach students the practical skills of intercultural competency with the world as their classroom; important student research opportunities through grants received by the National Science Foundation and Luce Foundation, as well as our SLU Fellow mentored research program, enhance learning outcomes as well as resumes; and, the 4+1 partnership with University of San Francisco validates the preparedness that St. Lawrence graduates have received over their four years.”
St. Lawrence was ranked 58 and listed as a “best value” school. U.S. News also recognized the University for its first-year experience as well as for Best Undergraduate Teaching and for being an A+ School for B students. The college guide places the greatest emphasis retaining and graduating students as well as how well schools graduate students who received federal Pell Grants. Faculty resources, assessments by peer institutions and high school guidance counselors, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni giving round out the ranking categories.
