SLU May graduates

May graduates of St. Lawrence University, Canton

Adams

Elizabeth Conners

Mara Sears

Alexandria Bay

Kyle Gorman

Canton

Brandon Calton

Diana Festa

Garret Glasgow

Kiersten Larrabee

Sunehra Malhotra

Molly McMasters

Cheryl Squires

Bailey White

Chase Mills

Claire Geagan

Colton

Riley Doyle

Evans Mills

Kenneth Adames Ramos

Gouverneur

Nicholle Gotham

Frederic Nentwick

Hermon

Ian Erlichman

LaFargeville

Brian Bray

Morristown

Charles Nevin Jr.

Norwood

Leah Livernois

Mortdecai Sweeney

Ogdensburg

Marissa Foster

Matthew Ramm

Nicholas Vielhauer

Potsdam

Kalie Grant

Dean Manley

Rensselaer Falls

Gabriel Craig

South Colton

Patrick Corbitt

Watertown

Joshua Elmer

John Hoefler

Erica Sawyer

